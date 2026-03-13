Haven Health Medical Expands Comprehensive Healthcare Services Across Southeast Michigan

Woodhaven, MI, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — Haven Health Care Medical Group, a physician-led healthcare practice specializing in primary care, internal medicine, sleep medicine, cosmetic services, and telehealth solutions, has announced expanded access to its services across Brownstown, Trenton, Riverview, and Wyandotte in Michigan state. The expansion ensures that patients in these communities have local access to comprehensive, patient-centered care.

Located in Woodhaven, Haven Health Care Medical Group provides individualized evaluation, ongoing health management, and preventive care for adults, focusing on evidence-based treatment plans and a holistic approach to wellness.

“By expanding services into Brownstown Township, Trenton, Riverview, and Wyandotte, we aim to provide care patients can feel and support they can trust, helping them maintain long-term health,” said Dr. Saim Choudhry

Key Services Offered

Primary and Internal Medicine

Sleep Medicine Evaluation and Treatment

Cosmetic Services including Botox and Dermal Fillers

Telehealth and Virtual Consultations for flexible care

Serving Key Downriver Communities

Brownstown Township – Local access to primary care and telehealth options for preventive and ongoing care.

Trenton – Internal medicine services designed to support long-term wellness for adults and families.

Riverview – Comprehensive care for proactive health management and chronic condition support.

Wyandotte – Convenient healthcare services with flexible scheduling and virtual care options.

About Haven Health Care Medical Group:

Haven Health Care Medical Group is a Southeast Michigan-based, physician-led healthcare practice dedicated to primary care, internal medicine, sleep medicine, and cosmetic services. The practice emphasizes continuity of care, preventive health, and patient-centered treatment for adults across Downriver communities.

Tagline: Healthcare solutions for a better you

Media Contact

Haven Health Care Medical Group

Email: info@havenhealthmedical.com

Phone:(734) 766-4446

Website: https://havenhealthmedical.com