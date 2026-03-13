LVL Up Equipment Enhances Aussie Garages with Advanced Lighting and Detailing Solutions

Pimpama, Australia, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — LVL Up Equipment, a leader in premium garage and workshop solutions, is proud to offer a range of innovative products designed to upgrade Aussie garages into professional-grade spaces. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a DIYer, or just looking to improve your home workshop, LVL Up Equipment has the gear you need to transform your space.

Among the standout products is the hex lighting installation system, which provides brilliant, shadow-free illumination with a modern and stylish geometric design. Perfect for both functional and aesthetic purposes, hexagon lights Gold Coast are becoming the go-to choice for garages and workshops looking for high-performance lighting that also adds a touch of contemporary flair.

Another popular product from LVL Up Equipment is the easy-to-install and maintain garage floor tiles. These interlocking tiles are ideal for creating a durable, protective surface that can handle heavy vehicles, tools, and spills. They’re simple to install, resistant to stains, and make any garage look more organised and professional.

No garage upgrade is complete without the proper car detailing tools. LVL Up Equipment offers premium microfibre towels that are perfect for anyone looking to maintain a scratch-free finish on their vehicle. These towels are incredibly absorbent, soft, and ideal for cleaning, polishing, and drying your car’s surfaces without causing damage.

“Every garage has the potential to be a functional and stylish space,” says an LVL Up Equipment spokesperson. “We provide high-quality, reliable products that help Aussies make the most of their garages. Whether it’s the right lighting, flooring, or detailing gear, LVL Up Equipment ensures you can work and enjoy your space with ease and confidence.”

For more information on LVL Up Equipment’s full range of products, or to shop online, visit us.