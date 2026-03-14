Epidemiology Database: DelveInsight Launches AI-Driven Platform Delivering Patient Burden Insights and Forecasts Across 500+ Diseases

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-03-14 — /EPR Network/ — The AI-powered Epidemiology Database is an extensive repository covering more than 500 disease indications, offering 10-year epidemiology forecasts across the seven major markets (US, EU4, the UK, and Japan). The platform delivers validated, expert-reviewed epidemiology intelligence enhanced with AI capabilities, enabling stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of disease burden, epidemiological segmentation, and long-term trends across multiple therapeutic areas and regions. Built to support forecasting, portfolio planning, and strategic decision-making, the database provides actionable insights that help pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations strengthen data-driven business strategies.

DelveEpiAI integrates DelveInsight’s curated epidemiology data across 500+ indications, ranging from major oncology disorders to rare and ultra-orphan diseases. The platform combines detailed patient population insights with incidence and prevalence forecasts within a single, user-friendly interface covering key markets, including the US, EU4 (Italy, Spain, Germany, and France), the UK, and Japan. By blending DelveInsight’s epidemiology expertise with insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), the platform enables users to quickly assess diagnosed patient pools, explore in-depth epidemiological segmentation, and evaluate treated patient populations across numerous disease areas.

The platform includes interactive dashboards that allow teams to visualize comprehensive epidemiology analysis across the 7MM, compare historical and projected patient populations, and examine disease-specific segmentation in detail. Users can analyze diagnosed prevalent and incident cases, demographic distributions by age and gender, biomarker-defined patient cohorts, line-of-therapy distribution, disease severity levels, and other customizable disease-specific population segments.

Built to support commercial strategy, R&D prioritization, and forecasting initiatives, the epidemiology dashboard provides pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations with a reliable and validated source of epidemiological intelligence. It supports patient population assessments, incidence and prevalence projections, and country-level disease trend analysis. By transforming complex epidemiological datasets into clear and actionable insights, the platform helps organizations make faster, more informed decisions related to portfolio planning and market strategy.

Unlock disease burden analysis and global patient population trends for your priority indications with DelveEpiAI at: https://www.delveinsight.com/epidemiology-database

Key Features of DelveInsight’s Epidemiology Database DelveEpiAI

Features a vast repository spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Immunology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Women’s Health, and many others, along with insights into active clinical trial pipelines.

Includes extensive coverage of rare and ultra-rare diseases, supported by DelveInsight’s deep domain expertise and a uniquely comprehensive epidemiology repository, positioning the company as a recognized leader in rare disease intelligence.

Provides multi-indication and multi-geography epidemiology models and reports across major pharmaceutical markets.

Delivers transparent, analyst-driven intelligence designed to provide dependable and high-quality insights.

Offers forecasts extending through 2034, including country-specific analysis and comprehensive patient population evaluations.

Supports detailed disease segmentation and identification of treatable patient populations with the highest unmet medical needs.

Patient models are developed and validated through extensive primary research conducted with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

Schedule a demo of DelveEpiAI to see how the epidemiology forecasting tool can streamline your internal forecasting, scenario planning, and launch strategy discussions.

Who Uses Epidemiology Databases?

These platforms are widely used by:

Pharmaceutical companies

Market access & commercial strategy teams

Epidemiologists and researchers

Public health agencies & policymakers

Healthcare organizations

Investors, consulting & market intelligence firms

Why Choose DelveInsight’s Epidemiology Database?

Utilize insights from top KOLs and clinical specialists to produce detailed, indication-specific epidemiological assessments across diverse therapeutic areas.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of annual disease trends and burdens by analyzing data from more than 500 diseases and procedures for improved healthcare market intelligence.

Access in-depth analyses of historical and projected patient populations along with patient pool trends across key global markets through 2034.

Identify emerging trends in ultra-rare disease populations through DelveInsight’s extensive network of clinical experts and KOLs.

Leverage fast, AI-powered epidemiological insights through a platform designed to eliminate time-intensive manual analysis within the Epidemiology Intelligence Platform.

Patient Journey Consulting: We deliver a range of distinctive solutions aimed at transforming healthcare experiences. With deep expertise in patient-centric approaches and extensive industry experience, we understand the subtle complexities of patient needs. By leveraging data-driven insights through advanced analytics, we empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

Pharma Consulting Services: Our healthcare consulting services transform complex market data into actionable strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We help clients identify new revenue opportunities, evaluate market potential, and successfully navigate commercialization challenges. With strong expertise in clinical trial design, market intelligence, and strategic consulting, our team partners with clients to optimize decision-making, accelerate innovation pipelines, and improve business outcomes.

Rare Disease Consulting Services: In the rare disease space—one of our core strengths—we provide intelligence that helps clients address the unique challenges of niche markets. Our analysts continuously monitor global R&D progress, competitive developments, and evolving regulatory landscapes to deliver tailored insights that guide product positioning and investment strategies. From detailed conference assessments to in-depth competitor analyses, we help clients reduce risk, strengthen portfolios, and efficiently move therapies from development to market.

Ready to drive your pharma research further, faster? Schedule a call with our expert today!

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharmaceutical companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions that improve business performance. Clients can also access a wide range of healthcare and pharma market research reports through its subscription-based platform, PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Mehul Malhotra

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Phone: 09650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/