KBK Hospital Launches Vascular Health Initiative to Address Rising Risk of Leg Attacks and Gangrene

Telangana, India, 2026-03-14 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospital has announced a comprehensive vascular health initiative aimed at increasing awareness about Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), commonly described as a “leg attack,” and its connection to severe complications such as gangrene. The program focuses on early diagnosis, patient education, and advanced treatment approaches designed to prevent limb-threatening conditions.

Medical experts at the hospital emphasize that reduced blood circulation in the legs can lead to non-healing wounds, tissue damage, and infection. Without early treatment, these conditions may progress to gangrene, a serious condition where body tissue dies due to lack of blood supply.

Establishment of a Dedicated Vascular and Limb Preservation Unit

As part of this initiative, KBK Hospital has introduced a newly structured Vascular and Limb Preservation Unit designed to provide specialized care for patients experiencing circulation disorders.

The new department integrates vascular specialists, wound care experts, and rehabilitation professionals to deliver coordinated treatment plans for conditions such as Peripheral Arterial Disease, Critical Limb Ischemia, and Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia.

This structured care model focuses on early diagnosis and limb-saving treatment strategies that aim to reduce the risk of severe complications.

Community Awareness Program on Circulation Disorders

To expand public awareness, KBK Hospital will host a community health education program focusing on the early symptoms of circulation problems and the importance of learning how to prevent gangrene.

The event will include educational sessions led by vascular specialists who will explain how reduced blood flow to the legs can cause symptoms such as leg pain while walking, weakness, non-healing wounds, and increased infection risk.

The hospital aims to encourage patients with diabetes, heart disease, or circulation problems to seek early medical evaluation.

Appointment of a Senior Vascular Specialist

To strengthen its clinical capabilities, KBK Hospital has appointed a senior vascular specialist to lead treatment programs for patients suffering from Peripheral Arterial Disease and other circulation-related conditions.

The specialist will oversee treatment protocols, patient management strategies, and preventive care programs aimed at improving circulation and reducing the risk of gangrene.

Acquisition of Advanced Vascular Diagnostic Technology

As part of its service expansion, KBK Hospital has invested in modern vascular diagnostic and wound management technology. The newly acquired equipment supports accurate evaluation of blood circulation in the legs and helps doctors identify circulation problems earlier.

Advanced diagnostic capabilities allow medical teams to detect conditions such as Critical Limb Ischemia and Acute Limb Ischemia before they progress to severe complications.

About KBK Hospital

KBK Hospital is a healthcare institution committed to providing patient-centered medical services across multiple specialties. The hospital focuses on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and advanced treatment approaches designed to improve long-term patient outcomes.

With experienced medical professionals and modern healthcare infrastructure, KBK Hospital provides specialized care in areas including vascular disorders, wound management, diabetic complications, and limb preservation treatments.