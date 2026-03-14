GARDENA, United States, 2026-03-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, the Southern California service company known for its “smell good plumbers,” is pleased to announce a standout offer for homeowners throughout the South Bay and greater Los Angeles area: a free house call on all plumbing repairs. That means a licensed plumber comes to your door, assesses the problem, and the trip itself costs you nothing.

What the Free House Call Includes

A licensed technician will arrive at your home, diagnose the plumbing issue, and present you with a clear, upfront price — all before any work begins. No hidden service fees. No surprises on your bill.

For many homeowners, the fear of an unexpected service fee is enough to put off a call — until a small drip becomes a costly emergency. Mike Diamond built this offer to remove that barrier entirely. Whether it’s a leaky faucet, a slow drain, a running toilet, or a more serious pipe concern, customers can pick up the phone knowing the visit itself won’t add to the bill.

Anyone searching for a reliable plumber in Gardena will find that Mike Diamond has served the community for decades, building a reputation on punctuality, professionalism, and transparent pricing. The free house call offer reflects that same commitment: putting the homeowner’s peace of mind first.

“We want our customers to call us the moment something seems off — not wait until a small problem turns into a flooded kitchen. Waiving the house call fee is our way of saying: we’re here, and there’s no cost just to have us take a look.” — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

The free house call applies to plumbing repair visits throughout the company’s service area. Appointments are available with same-day and next-day availability, and all technicians arrive in clearly marked vehicles, in uniform, and ready to work.

Mike Diamond technicians are background-checked, licensed, and trained to handle everything from routine drain cleaning and water heater service to full re-piping and leak detection. Every repair comes backed by the company’s satisfaction guarantee, giving homeowners confidence long after the technician leaves.

How to Claim Your Free House Call

Call (310) 361-0663 or visit mikediamondservices.com to schedule. Mention the free house call offer when booking. Available for plumbing repair appointments in Gardena and surrounding communities.

Contact:

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 17420 S Broadway, Gardena, CA 90248

Phone: (310) 361-0663

Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com/