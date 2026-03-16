Raul The Bees Guy Announces Expansion of Expert Bee Removal Service in Katy

Katy, United States, 2026-03-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Raul The Bees Guy, a trusted local leader in safe and professional bee removal, is pleased to announce the expansion of its expert bee removal service in Katy. This growth comes as more homeowners and businesses in the Katy area report rising bee activity, larger hives, and an increased need for fast, safe, and expert support.

With Texas temperatures climbing and bee colonies growing stronger each year, residents are seeing more bee hives near homes, roofs, yards, and outdoor spaces. These hives can become dangerous when bees feel threatened. The expanded service will help families and businesses stay safe while protecting bees through humane and expert hive removal.

Meeting the Growing Need for Bee Removal in the Katy Area

Homeowners across Katy have noticed an increase in bees building nests inside walls, attics, sheds, and under roof eaves. Bee swarms are also appearing more often in local neighborhoods. Raul The Bees Guy has strengthened its team, tools, and response system to meet this rising demand and provide fast support when a hive becomes a safety concern.

The expansion includes:

Faster response times for bee emergencies

Advanced tools for locating hidden hives

Safe, expert removal methods that protect both people and bees

Expanded coverage for Katy and nearby communities

Helping Homeowners Understand Bee Risks

Bee hives can grow quickly during the warm months. When bees feel threatened, they may become aggressive and sting. This can be dangerous for children, pets, and anyone with allergies. By expanding its expert bee removal service in Katy, the company hopes to help more people handle hive problems early and avoid serious risks.

For more information about Raul The Bees Guy, visit https://raulthebeesguy.com/

About Raul The Bees Guy

Raul The Bees Guy is a locally owned bee removal company serving Katy, TX, and nearby communities. The team specializes in expert hive removal, bee prevention, and safe relocation methods that protect both homeowners and the environment.

Contact Information

Phone: (832) 306-6846

Email: ruroco48@gmail.com