WLS Launches Modular Aluminium Driveway Gate Range Inspired by Racing Legends

LONDON, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today announced the launch of its new modular WLS Aluminium Gate range — a premium collection of automated driveway gates engineered for strength, style and complete personalisation.

The modular range comprises five distinctive models, each named in tribute to a titan of Formula One racing: The Senna, The Alonso, The Kimi, The Vettel and The Mika. Just as the drivers they honour combined precision engineering with peak performance, each gate in the WLS Aluminium range is designed to deliver exceptional durability without compromise. The modular construction means each model can be tailored to precise dimensional requirements, making the range equally suited to sweeping estate entrances and compact urban driveways.

Constructed from high-grade aluminium, the gates are both significantly lighter than traditional steel alternatives and structurally robust — capable of withstanding the demands of high-traffic residential and commercial driveways alike. The material’s inherent resistance to rust and corrosion means the range offers a low-maintenance solution that retains its appearance and structural integrity for years to come. Clients can choose from 300 colours, with each gate further customisable through a choice of laser-cut decorative patterns and ornamental finials. The result is a fully personalised design that reflects the character of any property whilst meeting the highest security standards.

All seven models are available with full automation, integrating with WLS’s wider access control and security ecosystem. Homeowners and commercial operators can combine the gates with intercoms, keypads, remote access systems and CCTV, creating a cohesive and intelligent security perimeter managed from a single platform. WLS’s engineering teams handle every aspect of the installation, from site survey through to commissioning and aftercare.

The launch extends WLS’s long-established gates and barriers division. With more than 40 years of specialist expertise in gate automation, WLS has designed, installed and maintained automated entrance systems for residential estates, commercial premises and high-security sites across London and the South East. The modular aluminium range broadens the company’s offering to meet growing client demand for gates that balance kerb appeal with serious security credentials.

“We’ve always believed that security shouldn’t mean sacrificing aesthetics, and our new modular aluminium gate range is the clearest expression of that philosophy yet,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “With 300 colour options, laser-cut patterns and decorative finials, every gate is as individual as the property it protects. These are beautifully engineered products — fast, strong and fully personalised — qualities we’d like to think the drivers they’re named after would recognise. Backed by more than 40 years of gate automation expertise, we’re confident this range sets a new standard for what a driveway gate can be.”

As with all WLS installations, the aluminium gate range is supplied and fitted by the company’s fully accredited in-house engineering teams. WLS holds NSI Gold accreditation and ISO certifications, providing clients with the assurance that every installation meets the most rigorous industry standards. Comprehensive aftercare packages and maintenance contracts are available across the entire range.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From high-security access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers bespoke consultation, installation, and maintenance services that prioritise safety, compliance and reliability.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: marketing@wls.ltd

Web: https://www.wls.ltd/