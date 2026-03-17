Professional Teeth Scaling and Polishing Helps Patients Restore Healthy Smiles

Delhi, India, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Many people brush regularly yet still notice yellow buildup near the gum line or persistent bad breath. That’s where professional scaling teeth treatment comes in. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center, established in 1973, continues to help patients restore gum health and cleaner smiles through routine dental scaling and polishing.

As one of Delhi’s oldest dental clinics, the center has seen how simple preventive care can stop bigger dental problems later.

“People often think scaling is only about cosmetic cleaning,” said Dr. Nimit Garg, dentist and spokesperson for the clinic. “In reality, it removes hardened plaque that brushing cannot reach. Once that buildup is gone, gums usually respond within a few days.”

What Happens During the Teeth Scaling Procedure

The teeth scaling procedure focuses on removing tartar and plaque deposits that collect along the gum line. Dentists use ultrasonic instruments to gently break down these deposits without harming the enamel.

After scaling, dentists perform teeth polishing to smooth the tooth surface. This step helps reduce future plaque buildup and gives teeth a cleaner feel.

Typical steps include:

Examination of gums and plaque buildup

Ultrasonic scaling teeth treatment to remove tartar

Gentle teeth polishing to smooth enamel surfaces

Advice on brushing and flossing habits

Before and After Scaling Teeth

Patients often notice visible changes before and after scaling teeth. Teeth feel smoother, gum bleeding reduces, and bad breath improves. In many cases, early gum inflammation also settles once plaque deposits are removed.

Dentists recommend professional dental scaling and polishing every six months for most patients. Those with gum sensitivity or heavy plaque buildup may need more frequent visits.

Why Preventive Care Matters

Skipping cleanings allows tartar to harden over time. That buildup can irritate gums and lead to deeper periodontal problems. Routine scaling teeth treatment helps prevent these issues before they require more complex care.

For more information, visit: https://dental-clinic-delhi.com/scaling-polishing/

About Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center

Founded in 1973, Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center is one of Delhi’s longest-established dental clinics. The center offers specialized care in preventive dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and root canal treatment. With experienced dentists and modern diagnostic tools, the clinic provides ethical and patient-focused dental care to people from India and worldwide.