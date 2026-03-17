Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji Redefines Spirituality for Youth Through Transformative Shibir in Manali

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — In a time when young minds are seeking meaning beyond material success, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is redefining the way spirituality is experienced by the youth of today. Through immersive, experience-driven initiatives that blend inner awakening with joy and engagement, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji continues to make spirituality deeply relevant to modern life. The recently concluded Youth Retreat in Manali with youngsters stands as a powerful testament to this evolving approach.

Organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur and held from 25 Feb – 1 Mar ’26, this life-transforming retreat in Manali brought together young seekers from across the country and was set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Himalayas. Far from being a conventional spiritual camp, the retreat was designed as a holistic experience where devotion, joy, reflection, and adventure came together seamlessly.

Surrounded by nature’s grandeur, the youth explored Solang Valley, participated in energetic group activities, and spent a tranquil day along the banks of the River Beas. Adventure experiences such as rafting, paragliding, and ATV rides were thoughtfully integrated into the retreat, offering participants opportunities to step beyond comfort zones while reflecting on trust, courage, and surrender. Experiencing these activities in the presence of the Master added a profound emotional and spiritual depth, transforming moments of thrill into moments of inner learning.

The spiritual sessions led by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji formed a deeply uplifting part of the retreat. His presence touched each participant on a personal level, leaving many feeling seen, valued, and profoundly inspired. The evenings were particularly elevating, marked by the powerful Sadguru Udghosh by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, which resonated strongly with the youth and offered clarity, encouragement, and a renewed sense of purpose. An enriching session by Senior Sanyasi Atmarpit Nemiji further enhanced the spiritual atmosphere, seamlessly blending wisdom with practical insights for everyday living.

Adding a rich cultural dimension to the retreat was The Way of Love: A Musical Drama on Rumi, a mesmerising performance by the youth that explored themes of love, devotion, and the inner journey through music and storytelling. Alongside this, heartfelt cultural offerings by participants and moving stories of personal transformation created moments of collective emotion and connection, leaving the audience deeply touched.

The Youth Retreat presented spirituality not as an escape from life, but as a way to engage with it more fully. The retreat reflected Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s vision of a spirituality that is joyful, experiential, and rooted in love, one that speaks directly to the aspirations and challenges of today’s youth.

Through initiatives like the Manali retreat and such youth-centric activities, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is shaping a new spiritual narrative, one where young people feel welcomed, understood, and inspired to walk the path of inner fulfilment while remaining fully engaged with the world. The Youth Retreat in Manali truly emerged as a place where love found its peak, leaving an indelible mark on every heart it touched.