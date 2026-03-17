Manplas Limited Highlights Advanced Plastic Extrusion Manufacturing in Manchester

Manchester, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Manplas Limited, based in Manchester, continues to strengthen its position as one of the trusted Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers in the UK. The company produces high-quality polyolefin sheet and rolls using multiple on-site extrusion lines that operate 24 hours a day. This continuous production allows Manplas Limited to convert raw plastic pellets into customised materials that meet the precise needs of modern industries.

In-House Plastic Extrusion Manufacturing

Manplas Limited operates its own extrusion lines, which allows the company to control the entire production process from start to finish. By extruding raw plastic pellets directly on-site, the team can customise the size, colour, finish, and polymer composition of each sheet or roll.

Customers can choose from prime or reprocessed polymer content depending on their project requirements. The materials produced are thermoformable, machinable, and suitable for fabrication. This flexibility allows businesses to use the sheets for a wide range of bespoke projects and industrial applications.

Anti-Static, Talc Fill & Corona Treatment

Manplas Limited provides specialised material enhancements including anti-static, talc fill & corona treatment to improve product performance.

Anti-static materials prevent charge generation on the extruded sheet surfaces and help avoid electrostatic discharge. The system uses a bar-type static eliminator that ionizes the surrounding air. Positively charged materials attract negative ions, while negatively charged materials attract positive ions. This process neutralises the charge and produces a static-free sheet surface.

Talc filled materials increase rigidity and structural strength. These materials also help the extruded sheet maintain its shape after moulding, which improves reliability during manufacturing processes.

The extrusion lines also include corona treatment capabilities. A corona treatment system increases the surface energy of a plastic sheet. This improves wettability and allows ink to adhere more effectively. As a result, treated sheets offer better printing performance and stronger surface bonding.

Eco-Friendly Materials

Manplas Limited focuses on sustainable production by offering Eco-Friendly Materials for plastic extrusion projects. All products can be produced using 100% recycled materials. Customers can also select materials that contain 70%, 50%, or 30% recycled content depending on their environmental goals.

The company also operates an End of Life recycling process. Used plastic materials and skeletal waste can be returned to the facility. These materials are then granulated on site and re-extruded into new sheets and rolls.

This recycling approach helps create sustainable products by closing the production loop. It also allows Manplas Limited to reproduce materials in the exact size, finish, plastic content, and colour required for new projects.

Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers

As experienced Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers, Manplas Limited uses advanced technology to produce large volumes of plastic sheets for many industries. These materials are used to create signage, displays, piping, packaging for food, and other industrial products.

The company works with durable and flexible plastics such as acrylic, polycarbonates, and PVC. Sheets can also be customised with different finishes including smooth, patterned, leather, or made-to-order designs.

Plastic Sheets for Construction, Packaging, Signage, and More

Sourcing plastic sheets that perform consistently can be challenging. Sheets may become uneven, lose strength, or develop surface issues if they are not manufactured correctly.

Manplas Limited focuses on producing sheets that are consistent, durable, and ready for use. Businesses across industries rely on high-quality extruded materials for construction, packaging, signage, and industrial applications.

By working closely with customers, the team ensures the extrusion process delivers materials that meet exact specifications. Companies looking for Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers in the UK can contact Manplas Limited in Manchester at 0161 946 7800 for further information.

For more detailed information about high-quality plastic sheet production, customised material solutions, and advanced extrusion capabilities in the UK, visit: Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers