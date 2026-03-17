laidback london Introduces Beaded Sandals and Handmade Leather Sandals for Women

Harrow, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — laidback london announces its collection of Beaded sandals, Handmade leather sandals for women, crafted with traditional artisan techniques and thoughtful design. The brand focuses on combining comfort, style, and heritage craftsmanship to create footwear that stands out in both quality and character.

Every pair of handmade leather sandals for women is crafted using age-old techniques passed on through generations of fundi wa viatu, the Swahili term for skilled shoe artisans. Their experience and dedication shape each sandal from start to finish, ensuring a product that reflects both artistry and durability.

Traditional Craftsmanship Behind Every Pair

The creation process begins with carefully selected leather that artisans hand-dye and cut with precision. These fundi wa viatu shape each component manually before assembling the sandal. This hands-on process ensures careful attention to detail in every step.

Artisans then add intricate hand-beading that enhances the visual appeal of the Beaded sandals. The beadwork introduces texture, colour, and decorative charm while preserving the authenticity of handcrafted footwear.

Because each step is completed by hand, no two pairs look exactly the same. Each pair carries subtle differences that highlight the individuality of the craft. For women seeking footwear that reflects their personal style, this handcrafted approach offers something truly distinctive.

A Collection of Handmade Leather Sandals for Women

At laidback london, the collection of handmade leather sandals for women is designed to suit different occasions and personal preferences. The brand offers a variety of styles that combine fashion with everyday comfort.

Whether someone prefers relaxed everyday footwear or a more elevated look, the range includes options that fit modern wardrobes. The collection features platform sandals, flat sandals, and wedge sandals, giving women versatile choices for seasonal styling.

Platform Sandals That Add Comfortable Height

For those who enjoy a little extra lift, the platform sandal design offers both comfort and style. The Crey LP Light Brown Metal Gold/White platform sandal provides a slightly raised, cushioned sole that supports the foot throughout the day.

This design offers a balanced combination of stability and elevation. Women can pair these Beaded sandals with summer dresses, wide-leg trousers, or casual denim. The platform style works well for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Flat Sandals Designed for Everyday Comfort

For women who prefer minimal and lightweight footwear, flat sandals provide a practical yet stylish option. The Kilifi Flat Leather Sandal Neon Pink/Silver blends simple design with delicate hand-embellished beading.

These handmade leather sandals for women feature breathable leather and flexible rubber soles that support natural movement. The lightweight design makes them suitable for long walks, whether exploring city streets, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying a laid-back weekend.

Flat Beaded sandals also pair effortlessly with maxi dresses, tailored shorts, or casual summer outfits, creating a timeless look that remains comfortable throughout the day.

Wedge Sandals Offering Style and Stability

Women looking for height without sacrificing comfort may prefer wedge sandals. The Conley Wedge Light Brown Silver offers a gentle lift while maintaining stability through its ergonomic design.

These handmade leather sandals for women allow smooth movement while protecting the feet during extended wear. The wedge silhouette transitions easily from daytime activities to evening gatherings.

Wedge Beaded sandals pair well with dresses, relaxed summer outfits, or semi-formal looks, making them suitable for brunch, celebrations, or casual evening events.

Supporting Artisan Craftsmanship

Choosing handmade leather sandals for women from laidback london supports the skilled Kenyan artisans who dedicate their expertise to traditional craftsmanship. Their careful work preserves techniques that have been passed down for generations.

Every pair of Beaded sandals represents the effort, knowledge, and creativity of these artisans. This process ensures footwear that combines authenticity with modern style.

Women seeking distinctive footwear can discover a collection designed for comfort, individuality, and everyday elegance through the handcrafted designs offered by laidback london.

Explore the latest styles from laidback london including handcrafted Beaded sandals and elegant Handmade leather sandals for women, designed with traditional artisan techniques and modern comfort in mind.