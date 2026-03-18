CITY HOME PAINTING Launches Professional Fence Painting Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — CITY HOME PAINTING proudly announces the launch of its professional fence painting services in Melbourne, helping homeowners protect and improve their outdoor spaces. The company now offers expert fence painting for timber, wooden, and exterior fences across Melbourne and nearby suburbs.

Fences are an important part of any home. They add safety, privacy, and beauty to outdoor areas. Over time, weather, rain, and sun can damage fences. Paint can fade, wood can crack, and fences can look old. With the new Fence Painting Melbourne service, CITY HOME PAINTING helps restore fences and keep them strong for years.

Helping Melbourne Homeowners Protect Outdoor Fences

Melbourne’s climate can be harsh on outdoor surfaces. Strong sun, rain, and wind can cause fences to lose their colour and protection. Professional fence painting helps prevent damage and keeps fences looking fresh.

CITY HOME PAINTING uses high-quality paints and proven painting methods. Their experienced painters prepare the fence surface carefully before painting. This includes cleaning, sanding, and repairing small cracks. Proper preparation ensures smooth results and long-lasting protection.

The service is suitable for many fence types, including:

Timber fences

Wooden garden fences

Boundary fences

Exterior residential fences

With professional painting, fences can resist weather damage and maintain their appearance.

Professional Fence Painters Serving Melbourne

CITY HOME PAINTING is known for delivering reliable residential and exterior painting services in Melbourne. The company focuses on quality work, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction.

Their team of trained fence painters in Melbourne uses modern tools and durable exterior paints designed for Australian weather. Each project is handled with care to ensure even coating, clean edges, and strong coverage.

The goal is simple: provide homeowners with beautiful fences that improve the look of their property and increase curb appeal.

For more information about CITY HOME PAINTING, visit https://www.cityhomepainting.com.au/commercial-painting/fence-painting/

About CITY HOME PAINTING

CITY HOME PAINTING is a trusted painting company offering residential and commercial painting services in Melbourne. The company specializes in interior painting, exterior painting, spray painting, and fence painting services.

With skilled painters and a focus on quality workmanship, CITY HOME PAINTING continues to help Melbourne residents maintain beautiful homes and outdoor spaces.

Contact Information

Phone No.

0450 455 273

Mail Us

cityhomepainting@gmail.com