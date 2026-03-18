Data Center Construction Market 2033: Smart Builds for a Smart World

Data Center Construction Market Summary

The global Data Center Construction Market is witnessing an accelerated phase of expansion, fueled by the rapid transition of enterprises toward cloud-first ecosystems. The market size was estimated at USD 261.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to surge to USD 662.71 billion by 2033, registering a compelling CAGR of 12.7% from 2026 to 2033. This upward trajectory reflects the growing reliance on hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures that empower organizations with enhanced scalability, operational agility, and resilience.

As digital transformation deepens across industries, the demand for next-generation data infrastructure continues to intensify. Enterprises are increasingly building hyperscale and edge data centers to manage high workloads, enable real-time analytics, and support low-latency applications. The explosion of data generated through streaming services, social platforms, IoT devices, and enterprise systems is significantly expanding the need for robust and scalable data center capacity.

Adding further momentum, the surge in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI adoption is dramatically increasing computational requirements. GPU-intensive workloads, high-performance computing (HPC) environments, and specialized chip architectures are driving the need for advanced power distribution and innovative cooling systems. As a result, both new construction projects and retrofitting of existing facilities are gaining traction globally.

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The global deployment of 5G infrastructure is also reshaping the data center landscape. With industries such as autonomous mobility, smart city ecosystems, telemedicine, and industrial automation demanding ultra-low latency and real-time data processing, there is a growing shift toward decentralized architectures. This evolution is encouraging investments in modular, compact, and geographically distributed edge data centers.

Meanwhile, hyperscale cloud providers are aggressively scaling their infrastructure footprint worldwide. Industry giants are investing heavily in large-scale data center campuses, while colocation providers are expanding their facilities to meet enterprise demand for outsourced infrastructure solutions. This combined expansion is creating a strong and sustained pipeline of construction activity. For instance, in June 2025, Amazon unveiled plans to invest approximately USD 13 billion (AUD 20 billion) between 2025 and 2029 to expand and modernize its data center infrastructure across Australia, while also supporting renewable energy initiatives such as solar farms.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America data center construction industry dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 40.9% in 2025.

The data center construction industry in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By infrastructure, IT infrastructure led the market and held the largest revenue share of 81.2% in 2025.

By tier, the tier 3 segment held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

By end use, the IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 261.31 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 662.71 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 12.7%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Key Data Center Construction Company Insights

Leading players in the data center construction market, including Acer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., IPXON Networks, Fujitsu, and HostDime Global Corp., are actively strengthening their competitive positioning through innovation, collaborations, and strategic agreements. These initiatives are focused on enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and technological capabilities across data center ecosystems.

In December 2025, ABB entered into an agreement to acquire IPEC, a UK-based technology company specializing in intelligent monitoring solutions for critical electrical infrastructure. This move is aimed at enhancing ABB’s digital power management portfolio by integrating AI-driven real-time analytics that monitor high-voltage assets, predict failures, and help reduce downtime risks across industries such as data centers, healthcare, and utilities.

In April 2025, Fujitsu partnered with Supermicro and Nidec to develop energy-efficient cooling technologies for data centers. The collaboration combines Fujitsu’s liquid-cooling monitoring software, Supermicro’s high-performance GPU servers, and Nidec’s advanced cooling systems to create solutions that reduce power usage effectiveness (PUE) and improve sustainability.

In February 2025, Cisco Systems Inc. expanded its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver integrated AI infrastructure solutions. The partnership merges Cisco’s networking capabilities with NVIDIA’s AI computing platforms, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance, low-latency, and energy-efficient data center environments across on-premises and cloud ecosystems.

Key Data Center Construction Companies:

ABB

Acer Inc.

Ascenty

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu

Gensler

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi, Ltd.

HostDime Global Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

INSPUR Co., Ltd.

IPXON Networks

KIO

Lenovo

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

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Conclusion

The Data Center Construction Market is entering a transformative growth era, driven by the convergence of cloud computing, AI advancements, and next-generation connectivity technologies. As enterprises continue to prioritize digital resilience and real-time capabilities, the demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and high-performance data infrastructure will only intensify.

With hyperscale expansions, edge deployments, and sustainability-focused innovations shaping the future, the market is set to evolve into a cornerstone of the global digital economy. Strategic investments, technological collaborations, and infrastructure modernization will remain key growth catalysts, positioning the industry for sustained expansion through 2033 and beyond.