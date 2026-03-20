Lucintel Forecasts the Global Rectal Cancer Therapeutic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global rectal cancer therapeutic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic markets. The global rectal cancer therapeutic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of rectal cancer, advances in immunotherapy and targeted therapy, and technological advancement in surgery and radiation therapy.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in rectal cancer therapeutic market to 2031 by type (medicine, surgery, and others), end use (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, medicine will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, hospitals will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on rectal cancer therapeutic market

In terms of region, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis Group, Pfizer, Genentech, Hutchison Medipharma, AMGEN, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Olympus, Varian are the major suppliers in the rectal cancer therapeutic market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Semiconductor Recycling and Sustainability Market

Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market

Semiconductor Grade Solvent Market

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market

Semiconductor Bonding Market