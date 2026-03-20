Lucintel Forecasts the Global Induction Heating System Market to Reach $553 million by 2032

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global induction heating system market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial processing and semiconductor markets. The global induction heating system market is expected to reach an estimated $553 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2032. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, the rising awareness of environmental sustainability, and the growing semiconductor & electronics industry.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in induction heating system market to 2031 by type (portable type and stationary type), application (industrial processing, semiconductor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, stationary type will remain a larger segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial processing will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on induction heating system market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Inductotherm Corp, ENRX, Ajay Tocco, Ambrell Corporation, Eldec Induction, Denki Kogyo, SKF, Timken, SPC Electronics, GH Induction are the major suppliers in the induction heating system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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