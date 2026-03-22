Forcoda Launches AI Automation Agents Helping Companies Save 30+ Hours of Work Per Week

MIAMI, FL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Forcoda, a Miami-based AI and custom software development agency, announced the launch of several AI automation agents that help companies automate marketing, sales, and internal workflows while maintaining full data security.

The newly introduced solutions include: AI Content Agent, AI Lead Generation Agent, and Private LLM Assistant. According to the company, these systems are already helping some clients save more than 30 hours of manual work per week and reduce operational costs by over $57,000 per month.

As enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate, many organizations still struggle to convert AI experimentation into real operational improvements. Unlike many AI consultancies focused on experimentation or standalone tools, Forcoda specializes in building production-ready AI systems that integrate directly into business workflows and operate reliably at scale.

“Companies are excited about AI, but many still don’t know how to integrate it into everyday operations,” said Lena Levine, Founder and CEO of Forcoda. “Our goal is to deploy practical AI systems that remove repetitive work from teams and allow them to focus on strategy, relationships, and growth.”

AI Content Agent Automates Marketing Workflows

One of the new solutions, the AI Content Agent, automates content production across platforms including LinkedIn, Instagram, blogs, and email campaigns.

The system analyzes a company’s brand voice, audience preferences, and high-performing posts to generate ready-to-use drafts tailored to each platform.

According to Forcoda, one marketing team reduced weekly content production time from 20 hours to just two hours after implementing the AI Content Agent.

The solution is particularly useful for marketing teams, startup founders, agencies, and companies publishing frequent digital content.

AI Lead Generation Agent Improves Outbound Prospecting

Forcoda also launched an AI Lead Generation Agent designed to automate prospect research and outreach preparation.

The system identifies potential prospects, analyzes signals such as job changes, company announcements, and social media activity, and generates personalized outreach messages based on a company’s ideal customer profile.

By automating prospect research and follow-up sequences, the tool enables sales teams to focus on conversations with qualified prospects instead of manual research.

This solution is particularly relevant for B2B companies, consultants, and sales teams seeking to scale outbound pipelines.

Private LLM Assistant Enables Secure Enterprise AI

For organizations concerned about data privacy, Forcoda introduced a Private LLM Assistant that runs entirely inside a company’s internal infrastructure.

Many businesses currently rely on public AI platforms for internal work, which may expose sensitive data to external systems. The Private LLM Assistant enables employees to use AI tools while ensuring sensitive company information remains fully protected.

One early client described the system as “the first AI tool our compliance team actually approved,” according to the company.

The solution is especially relevant for banks, law firms, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, and other regulated industries where data security and compliance are critical.

“AI adoption isn’t about experimenting with tools anymore – it’s about building systems that actually run parts of the business,” Levine added. “Companies that automate intelligently today will have a major operational advantage in the coming years.”

Practical AI Automation for Business Operations

Rather than offering standalone AI tools, Forcoda focuses on combining large language models, workflow automation, and custom software development to build integrated AI systems.

These systems can connect with existing tools such as CRM platforms, internal databases, marketing systems, and communication tools, enabling companies to automate entire processes across departments.

More information about Forcoda’s AI-powered workflow automation services is available at:

https://forcoda.com/services/ai-powered-workflow-automations

About Forcoda

Forcoda is a Miami-based custom software development and AI consulting firm specializing in agentic AI systems, AI-powered SaaS MVP development, and intelligent workflow automation. The company takes an engineering-first approach to building scalable software and AI solutions designed to operate reliably in real production environments.

Forcoda works with high-growth startups, enterprise teams, and established organizations seeking competitive advantage through AI and custom software.

Learn more at:

https://forcoda.com