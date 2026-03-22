AudiFab Music One Upgrades Podcast Support: From 300 to 10,000+ Podcasts

Chicago, IL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — AudiFab proudly launches the updated AudiFab Music One, now with an expanded library of over 10,000+ podcast sites, offering integrated online streaming and high-speed download capabilities.

March 16, 2026 – AudiFab, a leader in audio technology innovation, today unveiled a significant update to AudiFab Music One, the all-in-one streaming music converter and toolbox. This update delivers massive enhancements for podcast enthusiasts, including support for more than 10,000 podcasts, online streaming, and offline downloads, dramatically expanding the platform’s content library.

While maintaining its streamlined versioning, this update transforms AudiFab Music One into a comprehensive audio discovery hub. Users can now navigate a vast ocean of podcast resources—from global trending shows to niche independent creators—all within a single, intuitive interface.

Product Feature Overview:

Expanded Podcast Support: 10,000+ Podcasts & Smart Discovery

(1) Access to 10,000+ podcast sites across 18 categories, including Business, True Crime, Education, Science, Technology, Arts, Comedy, and more.

(2) Quickly search by Name or Author, listen online, or download episodes directly to your local drive.

Batch Download Podcasts at 100X Speed

(1) Save entire podcast seasons at lightning speed while preserving original audio quality.

(2) Download full seasons in one click or select specific episodes for quick listening.

Filter Converted & Smart Workflow

(1) Automatically skip previously downloaded episodes to prevent duplicates and save storage by enabling the “Filter Converted” option.

(2) Choose post-conversion actions like doing nothing, opening the output folder, or putting your system to sleep—perfect for overnight downloads.

Complete Metadata Preservation

Smart ID3 tagging automatically preserves and edits podcast titles, authors, and cover art, keeping your library perfectly organized.

Key Features of AudiFab Music One:

10,000+ podcasts across 18 categories, search by title & creator

Ultra-fast conversion for large podcast archives and playlists

Preserve lossless quality and complete metadata

Multi-Source Access: Support for Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more

Convert streaming audio to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC

Burn music to CD, edit ID3 tags, and export to iTunes

Built-in audiobook converter, AI audio splitter, and more

Easy-to-use interface for both beginners and pros

Offline Freedom: Perfect for commuting, travel, and archiving rare episodes

For more information about AudiFab, please go to: https://www. audifab .com/

Purchase link: https://www.audifab.com/order.html

About AudiFab Inc.

AudiFab Inc. is a reputable software developer specializing in audio conversion and streaming recording solutions. Its product portfolio includes the all-in-one AudiFab Music One, Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, and Amazon Music Converter. With a focus on user-friendly design and high-quality performance, AudiFab provides reliable tools for music lovers, content creators, and audio professionals worldwide.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www. audifab .com