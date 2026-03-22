Royex Technologies Establishes Inaugural Board of Advisors

Dubai, UAE, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Royex Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in Dubai with operations across the UAE, Qatar, India, and Bangladesh, today announced the formation of its inaugural Board of Advisors. The newly established advisory board brings together four accomplished professionals from diverse industries to provide strategic counsel and mentorship as Royex continues to expand its AI transformation, digital solutions, and enterprise technology services.

The Board of Advisors will play a pivotal role in guiding Royex Technologies’ strategic direction and shaping the company’s long-term vision. Each advisor brings decades of expertise, regional market knowledge, and a track record of leadership across key sectors including luxury services, organizational development, construction, and finance.

Meet the Board of Advisors

John Bush | Co-Owner & Partner, Bush & Noble

John Bush is an accomplished entrepreneur and respected business leader with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in sales, marketing, and luxury brand development. As Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bush & Noble — one of the UAE’s most recognized yacht brokerage houses — John brings deep industry expertise, commercial acumen, and a passion for excellence that has shaped his reputation across Europe and the Middle East.

Rob Day | Managing Director, Turnaround

Rob Day is the Founder and Director of Turnaround, a Dubai-based consultancy redefining team performance through experiential learning and business simulations. With more than 25 years of experience in the UAE, Rob has partnered with many of the region’s leading local and international organisations — from government ministries to global banks and Fortune 500 companies — delivering impactful programmes that transform how teams operate and perform.

Murtaza Asgar | Founder, Build Mode Industries

Mr. Murtaza Asgar Balasinourwala is the Founder of Buildmode Building Contracting LLC, based in the UAE. Widely recognized as the “Wood Doctor,” he is a passionate interior designer and sustainability advocate who specializes in repurposing discarded wood into functional and artistic creations. His innovative approach has earned formal recognition from Dubai Municipality for transforming waste into meaningful value — a philosophy he now brings to advising technology-driven organisations.

Sudeep Trehan | Founder & CEO, Kaizen Business Consultants

Sudeep Trehan, Founder & CEO of Kaizen Business Consultants, brings over 30 years of extensive international experience to the advisory board. A seasoned Senior Finance Management Professional and qualified Chartered Accountant, Sudeep has led high-impact initiatives spanning financial operations, tax structuring, business strategy, working capital and debt management, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance — making him a trusted voice in guiding technology companies toward sustainable, structured growth.

“Establishing our Board of Advisors is a defining moment for Royex Technologies. As we accelerate our growth across AI transformation, enterprise digital solutions, and new regional markets, having the right strategic minds around the table becomes absolutely critical. John, Rob, Murtaza, and Sudeep each bring a depth of experience and a breadth of perspective that will challenge us to think bigger, move smarter, and serve our clients better. I am personally honoured to have their trust and support, and I look forward to the positive impact this board will have on our company, our clients, and the wider tech ecosystem in the region.”

— Rajib Roy

CEO & Founder, Royex Technologies

About Royex Technologies

Royex Technologies is a full-service technology company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with over 13 years of proven presence in the region and offices in Qatar, India, and Bangladesh. Over the past decade and more, Royex has built a strong and diverse client portfolio of more than 500 companies, spanning Government entities, Semi-Government organisations, large enterprises, and fast-growing startups. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including AI strategy and transformation, mobile and web application development, e-commerce solutions, cloud hosting, and cybersecurity testing — serving clients across industries including real estate, retail, hospitality, education, and energy. Royex Technologies is ISO certified, reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality, security, and innovation.

Media Contact

Royex Technologies L.L.C

Office 1706, 17th Floor, Saheel 2, 28th St, Al Qusais – Al Nahda 1, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971-56-6027916

Email: info@royex.net

Website: www.royex.ae

###