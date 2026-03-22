Mobile Mark Announces Two New Products

Itasca, IL, United States, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark, Inc., a global manufacturer of wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed installations, and embedded systems, today announced the next generation of its two antenna platforms with the introduction of the LTM2900 Series and BSLLG3-600/7200. These new surface-mount and omni-directional antennas combine refined industrial design with advanced wireless performance to meet the evolving connectivity needs of customers worldwide.

For more than four decades, the Mobile Mark Inc. team has excelled in delivering engineering ingenuity, excellence, wireless product innovations, and production flexibility. Manufactured in Itasca, Illinois, the new LTM2900 Series continues this legacy of meeting the Buy American Act while Mobile Mark’s European facility near Hednesford, UK, provides parallel production.

The LTM2900 Series is Mobile Mark’s first radome available in custom colors, blending seamlessly with Public Safety, Fleet Management, and Public Transportation vehicles. The LTM2900 Series is a configurable multiband surface-mount mobile antenna platform supporting configurations of (4x) 5G Sub-6 Cellular, up to (6x) WiFi 6E/7, and (1x) GNSS, or alternatively up to (5x) WiFi 6E/7 with (1x) GNSS into a single, smaller, redesigned and improved aerodynamic radome. The sleek and improved design offers enhanced environmental shielding of rain and ice resulting in greater connectivity performance while maintaining all the advantages of today’s trusted and proven LTM Series antenna. “When first introduced, the LTM Series set a standard in wireless communications and remains a leading antenna in the fleet, and mobile markets today,” said Robert Johnson, President and CEO of Mobile Mark, Inc. “I am excited to introduce the latest version of this product with the availability of custom colors, allowing customers to match the radome to their platform colors, i.e. military public safety, covert, etc.” View the Mobile Mark LTM2900 Series

The new BSLLG3-600/7200 is a MIMO omni-directional antenna supporting multi-network LTE and 5G deployments across wideband cellular frequencies. The BSLLG3-600/7200 improves network throughput and reliability, enabling positioning and integrated 2x cellular MIMO. Learn more at Mobile Mark BSLLG3-600/7200.

“The LTM2900 Series and BSLLG3-600/7200 mark the beginning of several new product introductions planned through mid-year, reinforcing Mobile Mark’s dedication to continuous improvement and delivering advanced styling, reliability, and performance for our global customers and partners,” said Robert Johnson, President and CEO of Mobile Mark, Inc.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL., while its Global Innovation and Design Center is in Umea, Sweden. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Hednesford, UK.

Learn more at www.mobilemark.com