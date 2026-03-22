TRooInbound Ticks Off HubSpot Diamond Partner Tier From Its Bucket List

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India , 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in the HubSpot partner ecosystem is rarely overnight. It requires consistent client success, deep product expertise, and a team that is committed to delivering real business impact. For TRooInbound, this journey has been driven by exactly those principles, and today, that effort has resulted in a major milestone.

TRooInbound, a registered brand of TRooTech, has officially achieved the HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner tier, becoming the fastest HubSpot partner to grow from Platinum to Diamond.

This milestone caps off an extraordinary year of momentum for TRooInbound – in the last quarter of 2025, the company became a Platinum partner in just 10 weeks after becoming a Gold partner. And now, it has achieved the Diamond Solutions Partner tier in the first quarter of 2026 itself.

Nikhil Jani, CEO of TRooInbound, said, “This milestone is incredibly special for our entire team. When we became the Platinum Partner, my next dream was the HubSpot Elite Partner tier. Achieving the Diamond tier so quickly brings TRooInbound one step closer to that vision, and it also reflects the passion, expertise, and relentless commitment of our experts who consistently go above and beyond to deliver meaningful growth for our clients.”

As businesses worldwide increasingly adopt CRM-driven strategies to improve customer experience and revenue performance, TRooInbound continues to expand its capabilities in HubSpot consulting, RevOps implementation, and AI-enabled CRM strategies to support organisations on their digital transformation journeys.

With this achievement, TRooInbound looks forward to continuing its rapid growth within the HubSpot ecosystem while helping businesses achieve everything the platform has to offer and moving closer towards its next milestone of becoming a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner.

For more information, visit: https://www.trooinbound.com

Media Contact: hello@trooinbound.com

TRooInbound® is a registered brand of TRooTech Business Solutions Private Limited

603, 6th Floor, B Square-I, Near Neptune House, Iscon-Ambali BRTS Road, Ambli, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058

Founded in 2014, TRooTech is into Product Engineering, AI/ML, and is also a Salesforce Consulting Partner, while TRooInbound has rapidly grown into a global HubSpot Partner Ecosystem, helping businesses unify their marketing, sales, and service functions with technology-driven strategies. With a 98% client retention rate and hundreds of HubSpot implementations, the company is known for delivering RevOps-first, automation-driven, and data-backed solutions to clients across industries.