Recliners India Installs Premium Recliner Seating at Bhagirathi Cineplex, Elevating Cinema Comfort in Odisha

Bhawanipatna, Odisha, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Strengthening its presence in India’s cinema infrastructure sector, Recliners India has successfully installed premium recliner chairs, loungers, and slider seating systems at Bhagirathi Cineplex located in Bhawanipatna in the state of Odisha. This installation marks another milestone in bringing world-class cinema seating to emerging cities and strengthening the theatre experience for audiences in eastern India.

The installation is part of the ongoing modernization of Bhagirathi Cineplex, a popular entertainment destination for movie lovers in Bhawanipatna and nearby districts. With the addition of ergonomically designed recliners, luxurious loungers, and innovative slider seating, the cinema now offers a significantly enhanced viewing experience that combines comfort, aesthetics, and advanced seating technology.

With nearly three decades of expertise in motion furniture and cinema seating solutions, Recliners India continues to play a vital role in transforming theatres across India. The company’s advanced seating solutions are designed to deliver superior comfort during long movie screenings, featuring smooth reclining mechanisms, optimal lumbar support, spacious legroom, and durable upholstery suitable for high-traffic cinema environments.

AVP Cinema Vertical Mr. Avijeet Naha from Recliners India shared, “We are delighted to bring our premium cinema seating solutions to Bhagirathi Cineplex in Bhawanipatna the remarkable part is Recliners India reach in tier 3 city too, Odisha. Our vision is to make luxurious movie-watching experiences accessible not only in metropolitan cities but also in growing regional markets. The installation reflects our commitment to enhancing cinema comfort for audiences across the country.”

The seating system installed at the theatre has been designed to maximize audience comfort while ensuring efficient use of available space. The slider seating configuration allows flexible movement and improved accessibility, while the plush recliner chairs and loungers create a relaxed environment that allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in the cinematic experience.

Over the years, Recliners India has become a trusted partner for multiplex chains, cinema developers, and independent theatre owners across the country. The company has played a key role in modernizing cinema seating infrastructure from major metropolitan hubs to rapidly developing regional markets.

The installation at Bhagirathi Cineplex in Bhawanipatna highlights the growing demand for premium cinema seating in Odisha, where theatre owners are increasingly upgrading facilities to meet evolving audience expectations. By introducing luxury recliners and advanced seating systems, the cinema now offers a more comfortable, engaging, and memorable movie-watching environment.

As cinema entertainment continues to grow across India, Recliners India remains committed to delivering innovative motion seating solutions that combine comfort, durability, and design excellence, helping theatres create world-class viewing experiences for audiences everywhere.

For more information about Recliners India and their range of Recliner Sofas, please visit www.reclinersindia.com or drop a line at enquiry@reclinersindia.com.

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