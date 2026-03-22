Team ROCKEYE Heads to Indonesia for Strategic Engagements

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — As Indonesia’s industrial economy enters a transformative phase, ROCKEYE is leading the charge with its AI-powered ERP solutions, helping enterprises scale efficiently and sustainably. With 15 unicorns already emerging in the country, Indonesia’s industrial sector is shifting from consumer-focused apps to full-scale commercial systems, supporting industries like manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining. ROCKEYE’s comprehensive ERP platforms are uniquely positioned to unify procurement, production, logistics, inventory, and financial operations into a single intelligent architecture.

Indonesia’s industrial economy is projected for immense growth, and ROCKEYE is at the forefront of this growth, offering solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs. ROCKEYE Powered by Hidden Brains, has earned the trust of some of Indonesia’s most complex industrial enterprises. By bringing a combination of AI-driven technology, compliance expertise, and localized knowledge, the company helps businesses streamline their operations while meeting the regulatory complexities of Indonesia’s market.

“Indonesia is transforming at an unprecedented pace, and enterprises require a partner who truly understands their operational DNA,” said Ankit Budhia, AVP of Global Strategic Alliances at ROCKEYE. “ROCKEYE has laid the foundation, and now we are focused on helping these enterprises scale by optimizing operations, integrating AI, and simplifying compliance.”

Ram Chawwcharia, Founder and Technology Entrepreneur of ROCKEYE, added, “We didn’t just discover Indonesia, we returned for it. The ambition here has always been exceptional, and ROCKEYE is now delivering the digital infrastructure that will power the country’s future.”

ROCKEYE’s ERP platforms deliver powerful operational intelligence, enabling businesses to increase efficiency and reduce overhead costs. By offering a seamless cloud adoption pathway, ROCKEYE ensures continuity and reliability while unlocking the full potential of modern infrastructure. The company’s platforms are specifically designed to handle the demands of industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, and oil and gas, providing real-time insights and operational visibility.

“ROCKEYE is enabling industrial enterprises to lead with smart systems that drive real-time business decisions and future-proof their operations,” said Budhia. “We’re excited to be part of Indonesia’s next phase of industrial innovation.”

About ROCKEYE

ROCKEYE specializes in AI-powered ERP that powers complete commercial systems for enterprises. Trusted across Indonesia’s supply chain, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining sectors, ROCKEYE delivers the operational intelligence and commercial infrastructure that industrial businesses need to scale, compete, and lead. For more information, visit www.rockeye.com.