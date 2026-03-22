White Label Fox Launches Feature-Rich UberEats Clone App for Scalable Food Delivery Businesses

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading clone app development company known for delivering scalable on-demand technology solutions, has officially launched its feature-rich UberEats Clone App, designed to help startups and enterprises build powerful food delivery platforms with speed and efficiency. The new solution provides a ready-to-launch ecosystem that enables businesses to create their own online food ordering and delivery marketplace similar to leading global platforms.

However, building a complete food delivery system from the ground up often requires extensive development time, technical expertise, and substantial investment. White Label Fox addresses these challenges by offering a fully customizable UberEats clone solution that allows businesses to enter the food delivery market quickly with a reliable and scalable technology foundation.

The platform includes dedicated applications for users, delivery drivers, restaurants, and administrators, ensuring smooth coordination between all stakeholders involved in the food delivery ecosystem. Each component of the system is built to deliver a seamless experience while helping businesses manage operations effectively.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

Restaurant Discovery & Search: Users can quickly browse and search restaurants by name, cuisine, location, or specialty dishes.

Advanced Filters & Sorting: Customers can apply filters and sorting options to find restaurants based on ratings, price range, and delivery time.

Customization Product: Users can personalize orders by selecting toppings, adjusting portion sizes, and adding special instructions.

Saved Addresses: Customers can store multiple delivery addresses to speed up the checkout process for future orders.

Multiple Payment Options: Payments can be completed securely using cards, digital wallets, or local payment gateways.

In-App Wallet: Users can add funds to their wallet and place orders quickly without going through a payment gateway each time.

Promo Codes & Offers: Customers can apply promo codes and access special discounts on food orders.

Referral Program: Users can invite friends to join the platform and earn rewards for successful referrals.

Schedule Order: Customers can plan ahead by scheduling food deliveries for a convenient date and time.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App

Driver Registration & KYC: Drivers can complete a secure registration and document verification process to begin accepting delivery requests.

Order Request Management: Delivery partners can receive, review, and accept or reject delivery requests in real time.

Availability Toggle: Drivers can switch their availability on or off instantly to control when they are ready to accept deliveries.

Heatmap View: Drivers can view high-demand delivery areas on a live map to optimize routes and increase earnings.

Order Status Updates: Drivers can update the order progress from pickup to delivery while keeping customers informed.

Map Navigation: Integration with Google Maps or Waze provides real-time navigation and optimal route guidance.

Manage Required Documents: Drivers can upload and manage necessary documents for verification and compliance.

Order History: Delivery partners can access detailed records of completed deliveries to track performance and earnings.

Vehicle Management: Drivers can add and manage vehicle information to ensure smooth delivery operations.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

Onboarding Process: Restaurants can easily set up their store profile and begin accepting orders without technical complications.

Order Acceptance & Rejection: Merchants can manage incoming orders by accepting or rejecting them based on product availability.

Product Availability Toggle: Restaurants can instantly update the availability of menu items for accurate customer information.

Pricing & Offer Management: Merchants can set product pricing, manage discounts, and control promotional offers.

Order Status Updates: Restaurants can update order progress from preparation to ready-for-pickup to keep customers informed.

Store Timing Management: Restaurants can configure opening and closing hours to manage order acceptance automatically.

Service Radius Control: Merchants can define delivery service areas to optimize delivery operations and reduce delays.

Promotions & Discounts: Restaurants can create promotional campaigns and discount offers to attract customers.

Order History: Merchants can access detailed records of completed and pending orders for business analysis.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard Statistics: Administrators can view key metrics, performance reports, and operational insights from one centralized dashboard.

Customer / Partner Management: Admins can manage customers, drivers, and restaurant partners from a single control panel.

Order & Delivery Management: All orders and deliveries can be tracked, updated, and managed in real time.

Promo Code Management: Businesses can create, manage, and monitor promotional campaigns and discount codes.

Role-Based Access Control: The platform supports role-based permissions, allowing different levels of admin access.

Mass Notifications: Administrators can send bulk announcements, alerts, and promotional messages to users instantly.

Manage Product & Categories: Products and categories across multiple stores can be managed from a single dashboard.

Geo-Fencing Area: Admins can define delivery zones and service areas to control operations precisely.

With the introduction of its advanced UberEats Clone App, White Label Fox continues to strengthen its position as a trusted clone app development company supporting startups and enterprises in the growing food delivery industry. The platform provides a scalable and customizable ecosystem that enables businesses to launch their own food delivery marketplace quickly while maintaining flexibility for future expansion.

The UberEats clone solution offers dedicated apps for users, drivers, and restaurants, along with a powerful admin panel that allows businesses to manage operations efficiently. By combining robust technology with industry-focused features, White Label Fox aims to help entrepreneurs build competitive food delivery platforms and succeed in the rapidly evolving on-demand market.