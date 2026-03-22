ASTPP Launches Advanced Telecom Billing Software to Simplify Billing for VoIP Providers and Telecom Operators

Orlando, FL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, a leading telecom billing platform, has launched its Telecom Billing Software, designed to help VoIP providers, telecom operators, and communication service providers automate billing processes and streamline revenue management.

Telecom Billing Challenges

Telecom billing is getting complex day by day, with rising data usage, all sorts of service packages, and the mix of prepaid and postpaid plans. Providers struggle with manual processes that cause inefficiencies such as delayed invoicing and error-prone reconciliations.

Building scalable systems feels out of reach for many telecom service providers, which leads to lost revenue from unmonitored usage, billing disputes, and compliance gaps. All these challenges hinder growth in the competitive VoIP and telecom landscape.

Introducing ASTPP Telecom Billing Software

ASTPP Telecom Billing Software is a powerful, automation-driven platform designed to tackle telecom billing challenges head-on. Customized for VoIP providers, telecom operators, carriers, ISPs, and service providers, it enables accurate real-time billing without the guesswork. Moreover, it offers seamless invoicing, flexible pricing models, and full visibility into revenue generation, whether you’re handling wholesale or retail telecom operations.

Key Features of ASTPP Telecom Billing Software

Real-time call rating and billing for accurate, instant charge capture.

Automated invoicing and payment management to eliminate manual errors.

Full support for prepaid and postpaid billing models.

Multi-tenant architecture for resellers and service providers.

Customer self-service portal for usage views, payments, and support.

Flexible rate and tariff management with custom plans.

Integration with VoIP softswitch platforms.

Scalable architecture for telecom providers to handle growing traffic volumes.

Benefits for Telecom Businesses

This software cuts operational hassle by automating end-to-end billing workflows, freeing teams to focus on growth instead of grunt work. At the same time, it delivers spot-on revenue tracking while self-service tools boost customer trust and loyalty. Also, providers can scale VoIP services globally without big infrastructure changes, ensuring compliance and cost efficiency in dynamic markets.

“Telecom providers today require billing systems that are flexible, scalable, and capable of supporting modern communication services,” said a spokesperson from ASTPP. “Our telecom billing software helps service providers automate complex billing operations while enabling efficient business growth.”

Product Availability

ASTPP Telecom Billing Software is now available for telecom operators, VoIP providers, carriers, ISPs, and communication service providers worldwide.

About ASTPP

ASTPP is a robust, open-source VoIP billing and telecom management platform trusted by providers worldwide for carrier-grade billing, automation, and scalability.

Learn more: https://astppbilling.org/telecom-billing-software