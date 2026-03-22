Epidemiology Database: DelveInsight Launches AI-Driven Platform for Patient Burden Insights and Forecasting Across 500+ Diseases

Haryana, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — DelveInsight has introduced DelveEpiAI, an advanced epidemiology database powered by artificial intelligence, offering deep insights into patient burden and long-term disease trends across more than 500 indications. Covering a 10-year forecast horizon across the seven major markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan), the platform combines validated, expert-curated data with AI-driven analytics to support smarter decision-making in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The platform brings together extensive epidemiology datasets spanning a wide range of conditions—from major oncology indications to rare and ultra-rare diseases. Users can access integrated insights on patient populations, including incidence and prevalence forecasts, within a unified and intuitive interface. By leveraging both epidemiology expertise and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) inputs, DelveEpiAI enables a comprehensive understanding of diagnosed populations, treatment patterns, and disease segmentation across global markets.

Built with interactive dashboards, the platform allows users to visualize epidemiological data across the 7MM, compare historical and forecasted trends, and drill down into disease-specific insights. Key analyses include incident and prevalent populations, demographic segmentation (age and gender), biomarker-defined groups, therapy lines, disease severity, and other customizable patient cohorts.

Designed to enhance commercial strategy, R&D prioritization, and forecasting accuracy, DelveEpiAI serves as a centralized, reliable source of epidemiology intelligence. It transforms complex datasets into actionable insights, empowering organizations to make faster, more informed decisions across portfolio planning and market strategy.

Unlock disease burden analysis and global patient population trends for your priority indications with DelveEpiAI at: https://www.delveinsight.com/epidemiology-database?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=akpr

Key Features of DelveEpiAI

Extensive database covering multiple therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, respiratory, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology, and women’s health

Strong focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases, backed by deep domain expertise

Multi-indication and multi-geography epidemiology models across major global markets

Analyst-validated, transparent intelligence for reliable insights

Forecasts extending through 2034 with country-level granularity

Advanced disease segmentation to identify high unmet-need patient populations

Patient models validated through primary research and KOL engagement

Who Uses Epidemiology Databases?

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies

Market access and commercial strategy teams

Epidemiologists and academic researchers

Public health agencies and policymakers

Healthcare providers and organizations

Investors, consultants, and market intelligence firms

Why Choose DelveInsight’s Epidemiology Database?

DelveEpiAI combines expert-led analysis with AI capabilities to deliver high-quality epidemiological intelligence across a wide range of therapeutic areas. It enables users to:

Analyze disease burden and yearly trends across 500+ indications

Access detailed historical and forecasted patient population data through 2034

Identify emerging trends in rare and ultra-rare diseases

Leverage KOL-driven insights for deeper clinical understanding

Eliminate time-intensive manual analysis through AI-powered data exploration

Additional Consulting Capabilities

Patient Journey Consulting

DelveInsight delivers patient-centric solutions designed to enhance healthcare experiences. By combining advanced analytics with real-world insights, the team helps stakeholders better understand patient needs and improve outcomes.

Patient Pool Forecasting

The company supports pharma and biotech firms in identifying optimal patient segments for drug development. Its insights help address challenges such as therapy line selection, diagnostic impact, and drug uptake forecasting.

Pharma Consulting Services

DelveInsight transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping organizations identify growth opportunities, assess market potential, and navigate commercialization challenges effectively.

Rare Disease Consulting Services

With deep expertise in rare diseases, DelveInsight provides tailored intelligence on R&D trends, competitive landscapes, and regulatory dynamics—enabling clients to make confident, data-driven decisions in niche markets.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Abhishek kumar

Email: abhishek@delveinsight.com