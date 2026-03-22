Explore the New Release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released new versions of dotConnect and Entity Developer. The new release adds support for Entity Framework Core 10, introduces AI-focused vector data types across major databases, and extends compatibility with the newest platform capabilities such as SQL Server 2025, Oracle 26ai, and Microsoft Entra authentication.

Key enhancements in this release:

Support for Entity Framework Core 10 across all dotConnect providers (except dotConnect for SQL Server and dotConnect Universal) and Entity Developer.

Added Vector data types for AI workloads:

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1: vector data types in Oracle 23ai/26ai, with support for BINARY, INT8, FLOAT32, FLOAT64 in sparse and dense formats.

dotConnect for MySQL 10.1: VECTOR data type support in MySQL.

dotConnect for PostgreSQL 9.1: pgvector types, with support for VECTOR and HALFVEC.

dotConnect for SQLite 7.1: sqlite-vec vector types, with support for BINARY, INT8, FLOAT.

Added new database data types in Oracle and MariaDB:

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1: Boolean data type support in Oracle 23ai/26ai.

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1: JSON data type support in Oracle 21c/23ai/26ai.

dotConnect for MySQL 10.1: Inet6 data type support in MariaDB.

dotConnect for MySQL 10.1: UUID data type support in MariaDB.

Support for SQL Server 2025 and Oracle 26ai:

dotConnect for SQL Server 6.1: support for SQL Server 2025.

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1: support for Oracle 26ai.

NetTopologySuite 2.6 support for spatial workloads:

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1: NetTopologySuite 2.6 support for EF6 in .NET Standard 2.0 assemblies.

dotConnect providers: NetTopologySuite 2.6 support for EF Core in spatial functionality (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite).

Added support for Microsoft Entra authentication in the .NET Standard 2.0 assemblies of the Devart.Data.SqlServer NuGet package.

Full support for modern .NET provider builds in Entity Developer.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-dotconnect-and-entity-developer-release-ef-core-10-ai-vector-types-and-expanded-database-compatibility.html

dotConnect is a suite of high-performance ADO.NET data providers that enable direct access to major database systems and cloud services. It is a complete solution that helps develop data-related .NET applications and web sites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.