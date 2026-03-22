Shawn Tree Felling Expands Operations With Dedicated Team In Swellendam, Western Cape

Swellendam, Western Cape, South Africa, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Shawn Tree Felling, a Cape Town-based tree removal and arborist service provider, has announced the expansion of its operations into Swellendam and the surrounding Overberg areas. The company has deployed a dedicated local team to serve Swellendam, Barrydale, Heidelberg and nearby communities, enabling faster turnaround times and more efficient on-site service delivery.

The expansion comes as demand grows for professional tree felling services in semi-rural and residential areas where large, mature trees are common. Properties in and around Swellendam often feature older trees that require careful maintenance, trimming or removal due to structural risk, storm exposure or proximity to buildings. By positioning a team within the region, Shawn Tree Felling is able to provide quicker site inspections, controlled tree removal, pruning and stump removal without delays associated with travel from Cape Town.

The Swellendam-based team is equipped to handle complex tree work, including sectional dismantling in confined spaces, removal of hazardous or dead trees, palm cleaning and routine tree maintenance. The region’s seasonal weather patterns, including strong winds and heavy rainfall, can weaken trees and increase the risk of falling branches, making professional intervention essential for property safety.

According to the company, establishing a local presence allows for faster response during urgent situations, particularly following adverse weather conditions when damaged trees can pose immediate risks to homes, vehicles and infrastructure. The expansion strengthens Shawn Tree Felling’s ability to deliver reliable scheduling, consistent workmanship and improved safety outcomes across the Overberg region.

The company continues to prioritise safety compliance, skilled execution and environmentally responsible practices, ensuring that all tree work is carried out with minimal disruption to surrounding landscapes and properties.

About Shawn Tree Felling

Shawn Tree Felling is a professional tree removal and arborist service provider based in Cape Town, Western Cape. The company specialises in controlled tree felling, trimming, pruning, stump removal, palm cleaning and emergency tree services for residential and commercial clients. With a strong focus on safety, efficiency and customer satisfaction, Shawn Tree Felling serves multiple regions across the Western Cape. More information is available at https://www.shawntreefelling.co.za/