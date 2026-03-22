Shop the New Biotuff Biodegradable Bags Range for Better Living

Victoria, Australia, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Biotuff, a leading Australian brand in sustainable packaging solutions, has unveiled its latest range of biodegradable bags, designed to support households and businesses striving for a cleaner, greener lifestyle. This new collection reinforces Biotuff’s commitment to reducing plastic waste while offering practical, everyday solutions that don’t compromise on performance.

As environmental awareness continues to grow across Australia, consumers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional plastics. Biotuff’s innovative range of eco-friendly bin bags and certified compostable bin bags delivers exactly those durable, reliable, and environmentally responsible products that break down naturally without harming the planet.

The newly launched range is ideal for kitchen, office, and commercial use, offering strength and leak resistance while remaining fully compostable. Whether managing household waste or running a business with sustainability goals, these biodegradable bags provide a simple yet impactful change.

A spokesperson for Biotuff shared, “We believe that small everyday choices can make a big environmental difference. Our new range of eco-friendly bin bags and compostable bin bags empowers Australians to reduce their plastic footprint without sacrificing convenience or quality.”

Biotuff has designed the new products with user convenience in mind, in addition to their environmental benefits. The bags are easy to use, strong enough for daily waste disposal, and suitable for composting systems, making them a practical choice for modern living.

To make sustainable shopping even more accessible, Biotuff is offering free shipping over $120. This only applies to retail orders, not wholesale orders, encouraging more Australians to switch to eco-conscious alternatives.

With this launch, Biotuff continues to lead the way in sustainable packaging, helping individuals and organisations transition towards a more responsible and environmentally friendly future.

About Biotuff

Biotuff is an Australian-owned company dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic products. Specialising in biodegradable bags, eco-friendly bin bags, and certified compostable bin bags, Biotuff focuses on innovation, durability, and environmental responsibility. All compostable products are certified to meet Australian standards, including AS4736 for industrial composting facilities and AS5810 for home composting. The company’s mission is to reduce plastic pollution by offering solutions that are both functional and truly planet-friendly, supporting a cleaner and healthier future for generations to come.

Contact Information:

Phone: 1300 246 883

Email: info@biotuff.com.au

Website: https://biotuff.com.au/