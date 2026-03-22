White Label Fox Rolls Out Advanced Gojek Clone App for Integrated Multi-Service Platforms

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading clone app development company specializing in on-demand digital solutions, has officially rolled out its advanced Gojek Clone App, designed to help startups and enterprises build integrated multi-service platforms. The solution enables businesses to combine services such as ride-hailing, delivery, and home services into a single ecosystem, allowing them to meet growing demand for convenience-driven applications.

As the demand for super apps continues to rise, businesses are looking for scalable and cost-effective ways to enter the on-demand market. Developing such platforms from scratch often requires significant investment, complex architecture, and longer timelines. White Label Fox addresses these challenges by offering a ready-to-launch Gojek clone solution that simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market.

The platform includes dedicated applications for customers, drivers, merchants, service providers, and administrators, along with web panels and a customer website to ensure seamless operations and complete control.

Customer App

The customer application delivers a seamless experience for users accessing multiple services.

Quick Signup & Biometric Login: Users can register using mobile OTP and log in securely with Face ID or fingerprint authentication.

Real-Time Tracking: Users can track drivers and service providers live on the map with accurate arrival updates.

Service Search & Smart Filters: Customers can search services and use filters to quickly find relevant options.

Personalized Promo Codes: Users can apply personalized promo codes to receive instant discounts and offers.

In-App Live Chat & Call: Customers can communicate directly with drivers or providers during active orders.

Multiple Payment Options: Users can pay using cards, wallets, cash, or online payment methods.

Scheduled Order Reminders: Customers receive reminders for scheduled bookings and services.

Push Notifications: Real-time alerts keep users informed about bookings, arrivals, and payments.

Driver App

The driver application is built to improve efficiency and increase earnings.

Heat Map View: Drivers can identify high-demand areas to maximize booking opportunities.

Manage Multiple Vehicles: Drivers can add and switch between multiple vehicles easily.

Document Verification: Drivers can upload and manage documents for quick onboarding.

Set Availability: Drivers can control working hours by going online or offline anytime.

Wallet Integration: Drivers can track earnings, payouts, and transaction history.

Easy Navigation: Built-in navigation helps drivers reach destinations faster.

Manage Order Requests: Drivers can accept or reject orders in real time.

Ratings & Reviews: Drivers can rate customers and improve service quality.

Merchant App

The merchant application enables businesses to manage operations efficiently.

Manage Products: Merchants can add, edit, and update product listings with ease.

Order Management: Merchants can view and manage incoming orders.

Update Order Status: Real-time updates keep customers informed throughout the process.

Order History: Merchants can track sales and customer activity.

Manage Store Timings: Businesses can set operating hours and availability.

Manage Discount Offers: Merchants can create promotional deals and campaigns.

Delivery Service Radius: Businesses can define delivery areas based on capacity.

Manage Profile: Store details and business settings can be updated easily.

Provider App

The provider application helps service professionals manage bookings and operations.

Work with Multiple Services: Providers can offer multiple services from one profile.

Manage Service Time & Work Schedule: Providers can set schedules and availability.

Add / Manage Packages (Pricing): Service packages and pricing can be updated anytime.

Manage Documents: Providers can upload documents for verification.

Manage Order Status: Providers can update job progress in real time.

Map Navigation: Built-in navigation ensures faster service delivery.

Manage Portfolio: Providers can showcase their work and skills.

Set Service Radius: Providers can define service areas for operations.

Super Admin Panel

The admin panel provides complete control over platform operations.

Service-Wise Dashboard: Admins can monitor performance for each service.

City-Wise Services: Services can be enabled or restricted based on location.

User Management: Manage customers, providers, and activities from one dashboard.

Ride & Order Management: Track all bookings and deliveries in real time.

Incomplete Ride Analytics: Analyze failed or incomplete services.

Earnings Reports: Monitor revenue and manage financial settlements.

Dispute Management: Handle customer issues and support tickets efficiently.

Rich Push Notifications: Send promotional and operational updates to users.

Today’s Order/Ride Summary: Drivers can view completed trips, active requests, and important updates for the day in a single dashboard.

Review Ride History: Drivers can access past rides and orders anytime for complete tracking and reference.

Earning Report Details: Drivers can view detailed earnings reports, payouts, and transaction breakdowns clearly.

Manage Profile: Drivers can update profile details, vehicle information, and account settings easily.

Review Customer Feedback: Drivers can check customer ratings and feedback to improve service quality.

Manage In-App Wallet: Drivers can track wallet balance, credits, and payout activity in one place.

Heat Map View: Drivers can identify high-demand areas on the map and increase booking opportunities.

Purchase Subscription: Drivers can buy or renew subscriptions directly from the web panel when needed.

Store Web

Today’s Order Summary: Stores can monitor total orders, active requests, and key updates from a single dashboard.

Add / Update Products: Merchants can add new products and update pricing, images, and availability anytime.

Dispatcher Menu: Stores can manage the entire order process by accepting, rejecting, cancelling, or completing orders.

Manage Private Driver: Merchants can assign and manage private drivers for faster deliveries and better control.

Upload Products Through Excel: Stores can upload product catalogs in bulk using Excel to save time and reduce manual effort.

Manage Store Details: Merchants can update offers, location details, delivery radius, and contact information easily.

Manage Required Documents: Stores can upload and manage business documents for verification and compliance.

Status-Wise Order History: Merchants can track past orders with clear status such as completed, cancelled, or pending.

Provider Web

Add / Manage Services: Providers can add new services, update details, and control availability anytime.

Service-Wise Dashboard Statistics: Providers can track bookings, earnings, and demand trends by service type.

Add / Manage Service Packages: Providers can create service packages with pricing and update them as needed.

Past Order History (Status-Wise): Providers can view previous bookings with status tracking for better management.

Manage Services Portfolio: Providers can upload work images and showcase expertise to build customer trust.

Manage Profile: Providers can update personal details, service information, and account settings easily.

Manage Service Timing: Providers can set working hours, available slots, and schedules without confusion.

Service Radius Management: Providers can define service areas and accept bookings within selected locations.

Customer Website

Easy Login / Signup (Mobile + Social): Users can quickly register using mobile OTP or social login for fast access.

Book Rides & Place Orders (Without App): Customers can access services and place orders directly from the website without installing the app.

Past Orders (Service-Wise History): Users can review previous bookings and orders with service-wise tracking anytime.

Manage Wallet: Customers can check wallet balance, add funds, and track transactions securely.

Generate Reports / Support Tickets: Users can raise issues, create support tickets, and track resolution progress easily.

Add / Manage Saved Addresses: Customers can save multiple addresses and select them quickly during checkout.

Multi-Language Access: Users can access the platform in multiple languages for a localized experience.

Loyalty Rewards History: Customers can view earned rewards, points, and loyalty benefits in one place.

With the rollout of its advanced Gojek Clone App, White Label Fox reinforces its position as a trusted clone app development company delivering scalable and future-ready on-demand solutions. The platform is designed to help startups and enterprises build integrated multi-service applications that combine services like ride-hailing, delivery, and home services into a single ecosystem.

The Gojek clone app offers a flexible and customizable solution backed by powerful mobile apps, web panels, and an advanced admin dashboard, enabling businesses to launch quickly and manage operations efficiently. By combining robust technology with a user-focused approach, White Label Fox empowers businesses to scale their digital platforms and succeed in the competitive on-demand market.