Fashion Sourcing I The Full Manufacturing Leader For 2026 FIFA World Cup Uniform Production

Miami, FL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its global expansion strategy, Fashion Sourcing is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the biggest upcoming events in the apparel industry—the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fashion Sourcing is ramping up its sourcing network and factory output, working with large-scale manufacturing partners capable of handling extreme volumes under tight deadlines.

“We are offering full access to our factory production of soccer jerseys,” says Gabay. “ It’s important for our partners to see firsthand the scale, efficiency, and quality control behind what we deliver.”

A key focus is ensuring consistent, high-volume daily production of soccer uniforms using performance fabrics, advanced printing techniques and streamlined logistics.

The company’s sourcing infrastructure allows it to coordinate multiple factories across regions, ensuring continuous production flow and rapid fulfillment.

According to Laurent Gabay, the scale of preparation reflects the unprecedented demand tied to the World Cup:

“We are operating at an industrial level to meet the expectations of the FIFA World Cup. Across our sourcing network and partner factories, we are seeing daily production outputs reaching into the millions of units to support global demand.”

“This is a 24/7 operation. From fabric sourcing to final assembly, every stage is optimized for speed and volume. Our partners are fully mobilized to ensure that retailers and licensees receive product on time for this massive global event.”

This level of production highlights the critical role of fashion sourcing in major global sporting events. Fashion Sourcing acts as the backbone of the supply chain—bridging the gap between manufacturers, license holders, and global retailers.

By combining licensing agreements with large-scale production capabilities, the company is positioning itself to deliver:

Millions of soccer uniforms and fan apparel units

Rapid replenishment cycles during peak demand

Flexible production across multiple regions

Positioning for 2026 and beyond

Fashion Sourcing is strategically aligned with the event’s geographic footprint. Its ability to manage both licensing and mass production at scale could make it a key player in supplying one of the most commercially significant sporting events in the world.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is especially meaningful to me on a personal level. Having lived in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, this tournament brings together places that have shaped my life and career. It brings back incredible childhood memories of the game. I’m truly happy to be part of this huge FIFA event and to contribute through our company Fashion Sourcing”

As the countdown to 2026 continues, the companies that can produce quickly, efficiently, and at massive scale will define the success of the global merchandise market—and Fashion Sourcing is aiming to be at the center of that opportunity.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform that connects fashion brands with a curated network of trusted manufacturers specializing in apparel, accessories, and textiles. Designed for modern, growth-focused brands, the platform streamlines the sourcing and production process—enabling efficient scaling, direct access to competitive factory pricing, and seamless development from initial concept to final product.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, a seasoned apparel executive with extensive experience across manufacturing, private-label development, and international retail markets, Fashion Sourcing is built on decades of industry expertise and long-standing global partnerships. Leveraging a heritage rooted in licensing and production, the platform redefines how brands engage with factories and textile mills in today’s fast-paced fashion landscape.

With established partnerships and a strong presence across key global manufacturing hubs—including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia—Fashion Sourcing provides brands with direct entry into some of the world’s most advanced and cost-effective production ecosystems. This international infrastructure ensures operational efficiency, production flexibility, and consistent quality at scale.

Through its global network, Fashion Sourcing delivers:

Accelerated product development and production timelines

Flexible manufacturing capabilities, including low minimum order quantities

Direct-to-factory pricing and strategic sourcing opportunities

Access to specialized apparel manufacturers and textile mills

Whether launching a new label or expanding an established brand, Fashion Sourcing equips clients with the expertise, infrastructure, and global partnerships required to transform creative vision into market-ready, high-quality products.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

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For sourcing services and procurement solutions, visit:

www.fashion-sourcing.com

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities:

hello@fashion-sourcing.com