Fashion Sourcing — The B2B Online Marketplace for Custom Manufacturing

Naples, Florida, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s global fashion industry, brands need more than just factories — they need a trusted platform that connects them directly to manufacturers capable of delivering custom, high-quality apparel and textile products. Fashion Sourcing serves as a leading B2B online marketplace, offering brands the ability to source, customize, and produce garments with precision and efficiency.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing was designed to modernize global apparel sourcing, providing full transparency, flexible production options, and expert guidance to brands of all sizes.

What Makes Fashion Sourcing Unique

Unlike traditional sourcing methods that require navigating multiple intermediaries, Fashion Sourcing streamlines the entire process on a single digital platform:

Direct Access to Manufacturers: Connect with verified factories across Asia specializing in fashion apparel, knitwear, denim, accessories, and home textiles.

Connect with verified factories across Asia specializing in fashion apparel, knitwear, denim, accessories, and home textiles. Custom Manufacturing Capabilities: From private-label products to small-batch or large-scale production, factories are equipped to produce garments tailored to your exact specifications.

From private-label products to small-batch or large-scale production, factories are equipped to produce garments tailored to your exact specifications. End-to-End Production Support: Manage sampling, tech packs, material sourcing, production oversight, quality control, and shipping — all in one place.

How Fashion Sourcing Supports Brands

Product Development & Design Consultation – Translate your ideas into manufacturable products. Material & Fabric Sourcing – Access curated fabrics, trims, and accessories directly from suppliers. Factory Matching & Sampling – Select the right manufacturer and create samples to validate design and quality. Bulk Production Management – Ensure production runs efficiently with real-time updates and factory oversight. Quality Assurance & Final Inspection – Maintain high-quality standards before products are shipped. Packaging & Global Logistics – Seamlessly ship finished goods to warehouses, retail, or e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Flexible, Transparent, and Scalable

Fashion Sourcing’s B2B marketplace allows brands to scale production according to demand, experiment with smaller or seasonal runs, and maintain control over quality and timelines. By integrating transparency and real-time communication into every step of the process, Fashion Sourcing empowers brands to make confident sourcing decisions while reducing risk.

“Our mission at Fashion Sourcing is to redefine global apparel sourcing by connecting brands with trusted manufacturers capable of producing custom products efficiently and transparently. With the right platform, sourcing becomes a strategic advantage, not a challenge.”

— Laurent Gabay 👔🌍

The Marketplace Advantage

By centralizing manufacturers, materials, and production expertise, Fashion Sourcing acts as a one-stop B2B marketplace for brands looking to:

Launch new collections faster

Customize garments and private-label products

Access factory-direct pricing

Build long-term partnerships with manufacturers

Fashion Sourcing — your online B2B marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting creativity with global production excellence.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

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For all sourcing and procurement needs visit us at: www.fashion-sourcing.com

For media and contact:

E: hello@fashion-sourcing.com