Michael’s Tree Felling Expands Services Into Fish Hoek, Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Michael’s Tree Felling, a Cape Town-based tree service provider, has announced the expansion of its professional tree felling services into Fish Hoek, strengthening its presence across the southern peninsula and responding to increasing demand for safe, reliable tree care solutions.

The move into Fish Hoek reflects a growing need for specialised tree maintenance in coastal environments, where strong winds, sandy soil conditions, and mature vegetation can create safety risks for residential and commercial properties. Located along the False Bay coastline, Fish Hoek is known for its scenic landscapes and established properties, many of which require ongoing tree management to prevent damage from falling branches and unstable root systems.

Michael’s Tree Felling has established itself across Cape Town by delivering structured, safety-focused services that prioritise both efficiency and environmental responsibility. The company offers a full range of services, including tree felling, trimming, pruning, stump removal, and 24/7 emergency tree removal, supported by trained teams and specialised equipment designed for controlled removals in confined or high-risk spaces.

The expansion is part of a broader strategy to improve response times and provide localised support in high-demand areas. Coastal suburbs like Fish Hoek often experience sudden weather shifts, increasing the likelihood of tree-related hazards that require immediate professional intervention. By extending its service footprint, the company aims to ensure faster turnaround times and consistent service delivery for property owners in the area.

A representative from Michael’s Tree Felling noted that the expansion is driven by both demand and the need for professional standards in tree care. “Fish Hoek presents a unique combination of coastal exposure and mature tree growth. Expanding into this area allows the team to deliver specialised solutions that address both safety concerns and long-term property maintenance.”

With this expansion, Michael’s Tree Felling continues to reinforce its role as a trusted provider of tree services across the Western Cape, supporting homeowners, estates, and businesses with proactive tree care and emergency response services.

About Michael’s Tree Felling

Michael’s Tree Felling is a professional tree service company based in Cape Town, South Africa. The company provides expert tree felling, pruning, trimming, stump removal, and emergency tree services across Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape. With a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, the company serves both residential and commercial clients. You can find out more about the company here https://www.michaelstreefelling.co.za/.