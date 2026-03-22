Mike Diamond Plumbing Offers $45 Off Garbage Disposal Installation for North Hollywood Homeowners

North Hollywood, United States, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical is pleased to announce a special $45 off coupon offer on garbage disposal installation for homeowners throughout North Hollywood and the surrounding San Fernando Valley. Available for a limited time, this exclusive discount gives residents an affordable opportunity to upgrade one of the most frequently overlooked appliances in the kitchen with a brand-new, professionally installed unit.

An aging or failing garbage disposal can bring a kitchen to a standstill. Strange noises, foul odors, persistent leaks, failure to turn on, or a unit that simply stops grinding are all signs that it’s time for a fresh installation. Mike Diamond’s licensed plumbers are trained to efficiently handle the full installation process — from removing the old unit to connecting and testing the new one — ensuring everything works perfectly from day one.

With the $45 off coupon, homeowners no longer have to put off a much-needed garbage disposal installation due to cost concerns. When it comes to reliable plumbing services in North Hollywood, Mike Diamond has built its reputation on making quality service accessible to every household — and this limited-time offer is a direct reflection of that commitment.

“A new garbage disposal installation is one of the best upgrades a homeowner can make for their kitchen. It’s quick, affordable, and makes a real difference in daily life. This coupon is our way of making that upgrade even easier for our neighbors to say yes to.” — Spokesperson, Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Mike Diamond’s garbage disposal installation services include removal and disposal of the old unit, full installation of a new premium-brand disposal, electrical connection checks, leak testing, and a complete post-installation inspection to ensure everything is functioning properly. All work is performed by licensed, background-checked technicians and backed by the company’s commitment to upfront, transparent pricing — so customers always know what they’re paying before any work begins.

To redeem the $45 off coupon, homeowners simply need to mention the offer when scheduling their appointment. Same-day and next-day service slots are available, and the company serves North Hollywood and the broader San Fernando Valley area.

Ready to upgrade your kitchen with a brand-new garbage disposal installation? Call (818) 418-1973 today to schedule service and claim your $45 savings, or visit mikediamondservices.com to learn more about current offers and available services.

About Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical has served the North Hollywood, CA community with licensed, professional home services for decades. Known for honesty, speed, and reliability, Mike Diamond is the name neighbors trust for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs.

Media Contact:

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 11756 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Phone: (818) 418-1973

Website: https://mikediamondservices.com/plumbing-electrical-hvac-services-north-hollywood-ca/