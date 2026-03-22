Fourth-Generation Appliance Retailer Thornberry’s Expands In-House Delivery and Installation as Industry Moves Toward Outsourced Service Models

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Thornberry’s Appliance, Kitchen & Bath, a fourth-generation, family-owned appliance retailer serving New Jersey since 1945, is reinforcing its commitment to customer service by continuing to operate with a fully in-house delivery and installation team. At a time when many appliance retailers are shifting toward outsourced logistics providers, Thornberry’s has intentionally chosen to maintain complete control of the delivery and installation process.

The approach reflects the company’s long-standing philosophy that the appliance buying experience should extend well beyond the showroom floor. By employing its own trained delivery and installation professionals, Thornberry’s ensures customers receive consistent service, clear communication, and careful handling of their purchases from the moment an order is placed through final setup in the home.

While third-party logistics networks have become increasingly common in the appliance industry, Thornberry’s continues to invest in experienced in-house crews. Several team members have been with the company for decades, providing customers with the benefit of seasoned professionals who understand both the products and the expectations that come with a major household appliance purchase.

“Customers making a major appliance purchase want confidence not only in the product, but in the people standing behind it,” said the Thornberry’s leadership team. “By keeping delivery and installation in-house, we control the experience from start to finish.”

Operating from its 8,000-square-foot showroom located on Route 35 in Middletown, Thornberry’s Appliance, Kitchen & Bath serves homeowners, designers, builders, and property managers throughout Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex Counties. The showroom features a wide range of major appliances from leading brands including Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, KitchenAid, LG, Bosch, Frigidaire, Café, and Weber.

Customers can explore refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, ranges, dishwashers, and outdoor grills while receiving guidance from knowledgeable sales professionals. Rather than focusing on commission-driven recommendations, Thornberry’s team works with customers to evaluate performance, reliability, and household needs so they can select appliances that align with both lifestyle and budget.

The company’s delivery and installation structure also allows Thornberry’s to maintain direct oversight of scheduling, setup, and appliance removal services. This operational model helps reduce communication gaps and installation errors while ensuring customers have a clear point of contact if questions arise during or after the installation process.

For nearly eight decades, Thornberry’s Appliance, Kitchen & Bath has built its reputation on expertise, transparency, and strong community relationships. As the company continues into its fourth generation of family ownership, it remains focused on adapting to modern consumer expectations while preserving the service principles that have defined the business since 1945.

Through continued investment in its team, infrastructure, and customer experience, Thornberry’s Appliance, Kitchen & Bath remains one of New Jersey’s most established independent appliance retailers, combining competitive pricing with personalized service and professional in-house expertise.

To learn more about Thornberry’s Appliance, Kitchen & Bath products and services, visit the company’s website or connect with the business on Facebook, Instagram, and X.