Artificial grass supplier and installer Eternal Lawns announce new Showroom

Leeds, UK, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com set out to create a brand-new showroom space to showcase our premium range of artificial grass products.

The goal was to provide customers with a professional, welcoming environment where they could explore different options and experience the quality of the products first hand.

The Challenge:

With increasing demand for artificial grass solutions, there was a need for a dedicated space that clearly demonstrated the variety, quality, and finish of the products available.

The challenge was to design a showroom that was both visually impressive and practical, allowing customers to easily compare different grass types in a real-life setting.

Our Solution:

Eternal Lawns designed and built a modern, customer focused showroom that reflects the brand’s high standards. The space includes:

A fully fitted interior featuring artificial grass flooring and display panels

Mounted grass samples on walls for easy comparison

A clean, professional consultation area for meeting customers

A visually striking exterior to attract and welcome visitors

The Result:

The new showroom provides an engaging and immersive experience for customers, allowing them to see and feel the quality of Eternal Lawns’ products before decision.

The space strengthens the brand’s professional image and creates a clear, physical presence that supports future business growth.

For further information contact :-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com