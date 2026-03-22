GD Timbercraft announce a new Garden Room Build

Wakefield, UK, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — GD TimberCraft Gdtimbercraft.co.uk completed another high-quality garden room project in Oldham, transforming an unfinished structure into a modern, fully functional outdoor living space.

This project showcases the full journey from initial construction phase through to a sleek, contemporary finished buildz.

The Starting Point :

At the beginning of the project, the structure was in its early stages:

Exposed framework and insulation panels

Open-fronted layout

No external finish or weatherproofing

Unusable as a functional space

The goal was to convert this into a durable, year-round usable garden room.

Our Approach :

We carried out a full turnkey build, focusing on both performance and aesthetics:

Installation of high-performance insulated panels

Weatherproofing to protect against the elements

External cladding for a modern, clean finish

Integration of doors and glazing for natural light

Construction of a surrounding decked area

Every stage was completed with attention to detail to ensure longevity and a premium finish.

The Result :

The completed garden room is a modern, fully finished space, featuring:

Sleek black vertical cladding

Large glass doors for light and accessibility

Contemporary decking area

Clean, high-end exterior design

The transformation delivers a space that is both visually impressive and fully practical.

Outcome :

This project highlights the benefits of choosing a garden room over a traditional extension:

Faster installation

Less disruption

Cost-effective solution

Ready to use immediately

Another successful build by GD TimberCraft, delivering a stylish, long-lasting space designed for year-round use.

GD Timber craft work throughout West Yorkshire with projects being carried out throughout the major towns and cities of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, and Wakefield.

For further info contact :

Danny Holmes – Phone 07876 226768

Address – 223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA

Email gdtimbercraft@gmail.com

Web https://gdtimbercraft.co.uk