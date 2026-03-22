Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bedsore Dressing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bedsore dressing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, pharmacy, and online markets. The global bedsore dressing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcer patients, the rising demand for advanced wound care products, and the growing geriatric population requiring long term care.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in bedsore dressing market to 2031 by type (foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, and others), application (hospital, clinic, pharmacy, and online), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, foam dressing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, hospital is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on bedsore dressing market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

3M, Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Convatec, B. Braun, Paul Hartmann, Coloplast, Urgo Group, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries are the major suppliers in the bedsore dressing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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