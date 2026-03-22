Lucintel Forecasts the Global Biostorage Service Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global biostorage service market looks promising with opportunities in the life science & medicine, hospital, government & scientific research institution, and chemical markets. The global biostorage service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing need for biobank storage solutions, the rising demand for temperature-sensitive storage, and the growing focus on pharmaceutical research storage.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in biostorage service market to 2031 by type (room temperature storage, refrigerated storage, frozen storage, ultra low temperature storage, and liquid nitrogen storage), application (life sciences & medicine, hospital, government & scientific research institutions, chemical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, ultra low temperature storage is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, life sciences & medicine is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on biostorage service market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Azenta, EPL Archives, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Precision for Medicine, Kryosphere, Cryoport Inc, Masy BioServices, SciSafe, Cenetron, Vigilant Bioservices are the major suppliers in the biostorage service market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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