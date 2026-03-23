Fresno, California, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — Across youth baseball, one idea has become almost universal: follow the pitch count, and you’ll protect the arm.

But for many parents, the reality doesn’t match the rule.

A pitcher stays under the limit…

and still wakes up sore the next day.

Velocity drops after rest.

The arm feels “off” without a clear reason.

Or a bullpen that should help… makes things worse.

These moments are becoming increasingly common—and they’re exposing a gap in how youth pitching workload is understood.

A new perspective emerging from VeloRESET suggests the issue isn’t that parents are doing something wrong. It’s that they’re often working with incomplete information.

Pitch counts track volume.

They don’t capture the full picture of throwing stress.

Warm-ups.

Bullpens.

Showcases.

Lessons.

Multi-team schedules.

All of these contribute to total workload, yet most are invisible within traditional pitch count limits.

That’s the central idea behind a growing movement toward workload context and readiness-based decision making—a shift that may reshape how families think about youth arm care.

Parents looking for a clearer explanation can explore a detailed breakdown in this free chapter on youth pitching workload and arm health

According to Joey Myers, founder of VeloRESET and longtime movement specialist, the issue isn’t compliance—it’s clarity.

“Most parents aren’t careless,” Myers explains. “They’re trying to do the right thing with the information they’ve been given. But pitch counts were never designed to capture everything the arm experiences across a week.”

This distinction matters more as youth athletes specialize earlier and play across multiple teams, often stacking throwing exposures in ways that feel manageable individually—but accumulate stress over time.

At the same time, growth spurts introduce another layer of complexity.

During rapid physical development, coordination can temporarily lag behind strength and size changes. This creates subtle timing shifts in mechanics—often increasing stress on the arm even when pitch counts remain unchanged.

In this context, soreness isn’t always a failure. It’s often a signal.

But without a framework to interpret that signal, parents are left guessing:

Is this normal?

Should we rest?

Should we push through?

Did we do something wrong?

These are the exact questions driving increased search interest around topics like youth baseball arm pain, pitching recovery, and overuse injuries.

To address this confusion, VeloRESET introduces a different lens:

Not just “Did we stay under the number?”

But “Was the arm ready for the stress it experienced?”

This shift—from rules to readiness—changes how decisions are made week to week.

Instead of relying on a single metric, the readiness model considers:

Recent throwing exposure

Recovery quality between sessions

Movement efficiency and fatigue

Growth-related changes

Current arm feel and performance signals

For parents navigating these decisions, the goal isn’t perfection.

It’s pattern recognition.

Understanding how soreness, velocity changes, and mechanical shifts connect over time allows families to respond earlier—before small issues become bigger ones.

Those interested in a deeper explanation of this framework can access the youth pitching workload guide and first chapter which outlines how these patterns develop and how to think through them calmly.

More broadly, this conversation reflects a larger trend in youth sports:

A move away from rigid rules…

toward adaptive, context-driven decision making.

As more families seek clarity around arm health, recovery, and durability, resources that translate sports science into practical guidance are becoming increasingly valuable.

VeloRESET aims to fill that gap by simplifying complex ideas into clear, usable frameworks for parents and coaches.

Additional resources and tools can be found at

VeloRESET.com, where the focus remains the same:

Helping families move from confusion…

to confident, informed decisions.