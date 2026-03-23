MoveStrong Partners with Gunny’s Jr’s Gym to Design New Youth- Focused Functional Fitness and Obstacle Training Facility

Chattanooga, TN, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong is proud to announce its partnership with Gunny’s Jr’s Gym in the development of a new indoor training facility dedicated to youth movement, functional fitness, and obstacle-style training. The project focuses on creating an engaging environment where kids can build strength, confidence, and resilience through purposeful physical activity, while also providing opportunities for adult functional fitness classes.

Working closely with the team at Gunny’s Jr’s Gym, MoveStrong supported the full layout design process to ensure the space delivers both versatility and flow. The goal was to create an environment that encourages climbing, balancing, running, and problem-solving through movement while allowing coaches to run structured programs efficiently.

At the center of the facility is a custom design and built MoveStrong Staircase and Ramp structure with cargo net. This multifunctional structure supports a wide range of training activities, including climbing, incline work, crawling, and functional strength exercises, making it suitable for both youth obstacle challenges and adult conditioning programs. Custom design storage racks to facilitate all the training, accessories, used in strength training, such as medicine balls, kettlebells, dumbbells, sandbags, and more.

The gym layout also incorporates several additional MoveStrong training features designed to expand the movement experience throughout the facility. Geo floor obstacles provide opportunities for balance, coordination, and ground-based skill development. A dual side-by-side Nova XL functional training station offers a variety of Ninja Warrior–inspired obstacle elements that allow athletes to develop grip strength, upper-body power, and obstacle transition skills.

A dual-height warped wall adds another iconic challenge to the facility, enabling athletes of different skill levels to progress at their own pace.

Younger participants can build confidence on the lower wall, while more advanced athletes can push themselves on the taller version.

To support speed, agility, and conditioning work, the facility will also feature a dedicated performance turf area. Additionally, varied-height wall obstacles are integrated into the layout, introducing further climbing and movement challenges that encourage strength development and coordination.

Gunny’s Jr’s Gym has been recognized as a MoveStrong partnership site, reflecting a shared commitment to encouraging youth movement and promoting lifelong healthy habits through engaging training environments.

“At Gunny’s Jr’s, our mission is to help kids build strength, confidence, and resilience through movement,” said the team behind Gunny’s Jr’s Gym. “We created a place where children can climb, jump, run, and challenge themselves in a fun and supportive environment designed specifically for their development.”

The programs at Gunny’s Jr’s Gym are designed for a wide range of participants, from young athletes looking to improve performance to children who simply need a positive space to move, build confidence, and develop a healthier relationship with physical activity.

“In a world where many kids spend more time sitting than moving, we believe children deserve a place where they can reconnect with what their bodies are capable of,” the team added. “Through structured training, obstacle challenges, and positive coaching, we aim to help kids grow stronger physically, mentally, and emotionally — while having an incredible time doing it.”

More details about the grand opening of Gunny’s Jr’s Gym will be announced soon.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2026/3/7/gunnys-junior-gym-a-functional-fitness-training-space-for-the-next-generation