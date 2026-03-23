New MoveStrong Outdoor T-Rex FTS Trading and Storage Features Brings Full-Scale Functional and Strength Training to Compact Spaces

Chattanooga, TN, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — The new In-Line Outdoor T-Rex FTS special configuration combines space-efficient design, integrated storage, and versatile strength and functional training for commercial and private outdoor fitness spaces.

As outdoor fitness continues to gain momentum, MoveStrong has introduced a new custom configuration of the Outdoor T-Rex Functional Training Station designed to deliver powerful strength and functional training in a compact outdoor footprint.

The new In-Line configuration with integrated modular storage builds on MoveStrong’s existing Outdoor FTS system by combining space efficiency, durability, and versatile training capability into one organized structure. The design allows to bring a comprehensive strength training experience outdoors without requiring extensive space.

It arranges multiple training and fitness accessory storage stations along a single line, maximizing usable training features while minimizing the footprint. This efficient layout makes it ideal for a wide range of environments, including outdoor gyms, university and campus recreation areas, apartment communities, resorts and hotels, and residential backyard training spaces.

By concentrating multiple training options within one streamlined structure, the system allows facilities to deliver a complete functional training environment while maintaining open space around the equipment.

The Outdoor T-Rex Functional Training Station supports a variety of attachments that expand training possibilities. Facilities can configure the station with features such as pull-up bars, squat stands, a heavy bag station, ground rotational trainer, elevate trainer, battle rope station, and a top post extension hanger.

Integrated dumbbell trays and squat racks further enhance the station’s versatility. Users can transition seamlessly between traditional strength training and functional movements, performing barbell squats, dumbbell exercises, pull-ups, rotational power work, and bodyweight training within a single training system.

To maintain a clean and efficient training space, the new configuration also incorporates modular equipment storage. Vertical storage options allow barbells and sledge bells to be safely organized, while designated spaces accommodate dumbbells and kettlebells. This integrated storage solution keeps equipment off the ground, helping facilities maintain a safer and more organized outdoor training environment while keeping essential

tools within reach.

Like all MoveStrong equipment, the Outdoor T-Rex Functional Training Station is commercial grade, manufactured in the United States, and designed for long-term durability. The structure is engineered to perform reliably in demanding outdoor environments while maintaining the stability required for heavy training sessions. With the new In-Line configuration and modular storage options, MoveStrong continues to expand opportunities for facilities and individuals looking to bring high-performance strength training outdoors.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2026/3/9/the-movestrong-outdoor-t-rex-ftsa-space-efficient-powerhouse-for-outdoor-training