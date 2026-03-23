85-Hour Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training Course in Mysore

Mysore, India, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pregnancy is a transformative journey. It is a time when a woman’s body, mind, and emotions go through profound changes. Prenatal yoga offers safe, mindful support during this sacred phase, helping mothers stay strong, calm, and connected to their growing baby.

At Yogakulam Academy in Mysore, the 85-Hour Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training Course is designed for yoga teachers, healthcare professionals, and dedicated practitioners who want to specialize in guiding women through pregnancy with confidence and care.

Why Choose Prenatal Yoga Training?

Prenatal yoga is more than gentle stretching. It is a structured and informed practice that supports:

Physical strength and flexibility tailored to each trimester

Breath awareness for labor preparation

Emotional balance and stress reduction

Safe movement patterns to prevent strain and injury

With the growing awareness around conscious pregnancy, trained prenatal yoga teachers are in high demand worldwide. This course equips you with the knowledge and practical skills required to teach safely and responsibly.

Why Train in Mysore?

Mysore is known as the traditional home of yoga. The peaceful atmosphere, disciplined yogic culture, and supportive learning environment make it an ideal place for deep study and self-development.

Training in Mysore allows you to:

Immerse yourself in authentic yogic traditions

Practice in a focused, distraction-free setting

Connect with a global community of dedicated yoga students

Yogakulam Academy blends traditional yogic wisdom with modern anatomical understanding, creating a balanced and practical learning experience.

What You Will Learn?

The 85-hour curriculum is carefully structured to provide both theoretical understanding and hands-on teaching practice.

1. Understanding Pregnancy:

Stages and trimesters of pregnancy

Physiological and hormonal changes

Common discomforts and how yoga can help

Contraindications and safety guidelines

2. Prenatal Asana Practice:

Trimester-based sequencing

Safe modifications and use of props

Pelvic floor awareness

Restorative practices

3. Breathwork and Relaxation:

Pranayama techniques for pregnancy

Breath practices for labor and delivery

Guided relaxation and Yoga Nidra

Meditation for emotional stability

4. Anatomy and Alignment:

Pelvic anatomy

Postural changes during pregnancy

Core stability and diastasis recti awareness

Safe adjustments and hands-on guidance

5. Teaching Methodology:

How to design prenatal yoga classes

Communication skills and holding space

Ethical considerations

Building confidence as a prenatal yoga teacher

Who Can Join?

This course is ideal for:

Certified yoga teachers looking to specialize

Aspiring instructors passionate about maternal wellness

Doulas and healthcare professionals

Experienced practitioners wanting deeper understanding

A basic yoga background is recommended to fully benefit from the training.

Certification:

Upon successful completion, students receive an 85-Hour Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training certification from Yogakulam Academy. This certification can be counted toward continuing education and supports professional growth in the field of maternal wellness.

A Transformative Experience:

Beyond certification, this training is a journey of sensitivity and awareness. You will learn how to guide expecting mothers with empathy, knowledge, and confidence. You will also deepen your own understanding of the female body and the sacred process of childbirth.

Studying prenatal yoga in Mysore offers both professional advancement and personal growth. If you feel called to support mothers during one of the most meaningful phases of life, this course is a powerful step forward.

For more information about course dates, curriculum details, and enrollment, connect with Yogakulam Academy and begin your journey into prenatal yoga teaching today.

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