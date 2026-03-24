New Softaken EML Converter v8.0 Released with Advanced Email Migration Capabilities

Ontario, Canada, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a well-known business that makes software for data management and email conversion, has just released a new version of its popular EML Converter 8.0. The most recent update focuses on making the user experience better by making the UI easier to use, speeding up performance and giving users more control over tasks like email conversion. Users can easily and instantly convert EML files into many different formats using Softaken EML Converter. The tool is useful for users of all skill levels from beginners to experts, because it is more stable and has a smarter way of managing email data.

Key Updates of Version 8.0

1. Demo version statements that are simple to read and point out the limits of features like exporting to PDF and HTML

2. Efficient exporting options that let you leave out or include emails that are causing problems

3. It is now easier to manage email files that are broken and unreadable.

4. Improving language support, such as translations that are both clear and correct

5. You can either keep the folder structure as it was when you first set it up or save all your emails in one folder.

6. There is a dedicated folder for attachments to make it easier to manage them.

7. Exporting PDF, HTML, MHTML, MSG, EMLX, PST and MBOX files is now easier.

8. More consistent performance with more accurate file saving and less mistakes

These updates make the program easier to use and help make sure that the email migration process goes smoothly and in an organized way.

About Softaken

Softaken is a well-known software company that makes easy-to-use tools for converting data and moving email. The main goal of the firm is to give people solutions that are both useful and effective for managing and converting their data.

Availability

You can now download version 8.0 of Softaken EML Converter from the official website of Softaken. Users can either utilize a demo version of the software or upgrade to the full version to get access to all of its features and functions.

Media Contact:

Email: support@softaken.com

Website URL: https://www.softaken.com/eml/converter/