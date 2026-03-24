ASTPP Releases New eBook on Scaling VoIP from 100 to 10,000 Concurrent Calls

Orlando, FL, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, a leading provider of advanced VoIP billing platform and softswitch solutions, announced the launch of its new ebook, “From 100 to 10,000 Concurrent Calls”, designed to help telecom operators scale their VoIP businesses without compromising performance, billing accuracy, or customer experience.

As VoIP providers grow beyond 100–500 concurrent calls, they face several challenges, such as:

Billing surges exponentially

Routing inefficiencies

Call quality suffers, and

Infrastructure bottlenecks

For many ITSPs and telecom startups, scaling telecom infrastructure becomes a guessing game.

The new ASTPP ebook delivers a step-by-step blueprint for navigating this growth curve. It covers everything from VoIP scalability and distributed architecture to real-time billing optimization and multi-tenant service expansion. Designed for VoIP Service Providers / ITSPs, DID & Trunk Resellers, MSPs & System Integrators, Telecom Entrepreneurs & CTOs, and Call Center Solution Providers, the guide turns complex scaling into a predictable, repeatable process.

Key insights from the ebook include:

Vertical Scaling: How to grow from 100 to 10,000+ concurrent calls without dropped sessions.

Horizontal Scaling: Expanding service offerings and revenue streams alongside capacity.

Distributed Architecture: Leveraging FreeSWITCH + OpenSIPS for cluster-ready, load-balanced deployments.

Real-Time Billing & Routing: Optimizing margins while maintaining call quality at scale.

Multi-Tenant Enablement: Empowering resellers and sub-accounts with isolated, scalable environments.

ASTPP’s platform stands out with its enterprise-class architecture that goes beyond simple billing. It’s built for modular VoIP scalability, high availability, and long-term VoIP growth. With native support for load balancing, automatic failover, and seamless clustering, ASTPP ensures that growth never comes at the cost of reliability.

Real-World Example

MVB IT, a VoIP provider, used ASTPP’s scaling framework to grow to 6,000+ concurrent calls while reducing operational costs by 20% and significantly improving routing efficiency.

“Scaling VoIP isn’t just about adding more servers, it’s about building a smart, resilient foundation that grows with your business,” said a senior ASTPP product leader. “We created this ebook to share the exact strategies our most successful customers use to scale without downtime or billing chaos.”

Ready To Scale Your VoIP Business?

Download the free ebook “From 100 to 10,000 Concurrent Calls” or book a live demo with ASTPP experts to explore a tailored scaling roadmap for your infrastructure.

About ASTPP

ASTPP is a carrier-grade VoIP billing platform and softswitch solution trusted by ITSPs, telecom providers, and resellers worldwide. Its multi-tenant platform combines real-time billing, advanced call routing, and seamless ITSP solutions to power scalable, profitable VoIP operations from startups to enterprise-grade carriers.

Read or download the eBook now : https://astppbilling.org/ ebooks

Originally Published : https://www.prlog.org/13135004-astpp-releases-new-ebook-on-scaling-voip-from-100-to-10000-concurrent-calls.html