PrintXpand Enhances Supplier Integration Capabilities to Support Large Catalogs and Multi-Supplier Operations

Burbank, California, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand has announced a major upgrade to its supplier integration capabilities, giving print and promotional product businesses a faster, more stable way to manage product data across multiple suppliers and high-volume catalogs.

Managing suppliers in the print and promotional products space is not easy. Product data is received from different sources, each with its own data format, schedule, and fields. One mismatch can throw off an entire catalog sync. One failed connection can mean outdated pricing or missing products on a live storefront. For businesses working with five, ten, or more suppliers at once, keeping everything accurate and in sync is an ongoing challenge, and one that gets harder as the catalog grows.

This release is built around that reality. PrintXpand has strengthened its integration layer to handle more suppliers, process larger data volumes, and reduce inconsistencies that can cost businesses time and credibility with their customers.

This release adds native integrations for ten suppliers: PFConcept, LalTex, MidOcean, Preseli, XDConnects, Keramikos, Sanmar, S&S Activewear, Ralawise, and Falk & Ross. For businesses in the promotional products and apparel decoration space, these are names they already work with. Having pre-built, maintained integrations for each one removes the need to build and manage custom connectors — a task that takes time upfront and even more time when supplier data formats change over time.

Each integration is built to work with the specific data structures of that supplier, which means fewer adjustments after onboarding and more accurate product data flowing through to the storefront from day one.

For businesses running Magento or Odoo as their backend, this release introduces integration support that connects those environments directly with PrintXpand’s catalog and order management capabilities. Operations that previously required custom middleware to link the two systems can now operate within a more connected, unified setup — with less to build and maintain.

Supplier data is rarely clean. Attribute names differ, value formats vary, and fields that mean the same thing are often labeled differently across systems. Without the right tools to handle this variation, the cleanup falls on whoever manages the catalog — and it adds up.

Dynamic attributes and field mapping are addressing this at the source. Dynamic attributes enable the system to easily handle product data without a predictable structure, and field mapping gives teams a high degree of control over data mapping. This all helps to reduce mismatches, minimize corrections, and keep product data in a consistent state without requiring constant maintenance.

Scheduled syncs work fine when the volume is not too great or when speed is not of the essence. With this release, we have introduced webhook support and RabbitMQ message queuing to improve speed and reliability. With this, it is now possible to push updates from suppliers directly into the system in near real time rather than waiting for the sync window. With RabbitMQ, we ensure that data is transferred in the correct order, even at high volumes, and that nothing is missed or out of sequence.

For businesses with large catalogs or high volumes of supplier updates, this makes a definite difference in how smoothly the storefront presents the supplier information.

Each of these enhancements connects to the same underlying goal — giving print businesses a supplier integration setup that holds up as their operations scale. More supplier coverage reduces the time spent building connections. Better field mapping reduces the time spent fixing data. This means faster sync mechanisms can be implemented to close the gap between what the supplier has updated and what the customer sees.

For companies looking to extend or add stability to their supplier list, this release provides the infrastructure to do so without the usual friction. For more information and to discuss how these changes may apply to your current environment, please visit https://www.printxpand.com/ or contact us at PrintXpand.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand is a print-focused eCommerce solution that helps businesses manage their entire print operation, from product setup and order processing to storefront delivery, within a single system. With capabilities spanning web-to-print, product configurator, workflow automation, and headless commerce, PrintXpand enables print businesses to simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Serving retail, trade, and enterprise businesses across the global print industry, PrintXpand is built to handle everything print.