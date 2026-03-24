PrintXpand Strengthens ERP and MIS Capabilities to Give Print Businesses Better Control Over Production and Operations

Burbank, California, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand has released a focused set of ERP and MIS enhancements designed to reduce manual data handling, improve production visibility, and tighten the workflow between order management and shop floor operations.

In print businesses, the gap from a confirmed order to a completed order involves many moving parts. These include artwork proofing, materials planning, vendor management, scheduling, and more. In a scenario where ERP and MIS are not well integrated, delays occur as data is reconciled. This release is built to close those gaps, with improvements spanning synchronization, configurator support, and production workflows.

At the foundation of this release are improvements to ERP area master sync and media storage. Keeping data consistent between systems is one of the more persistent challenges in print operations — and one that compounds quickly when it breaks down. These updates improve how area master data and media assets are handled during sync, reducing the inconsistencies that lead to downstream errors in production and order management.

ERP enhancements for artwork proofing and proofing modes give production teams more structured control over how artwork is reviewed and approved before a job moves forward. Proofing is an important process in the print workflow, and integrating proofing with the ERP means fewer jobs go into production with outstanding artwork issues.

Bill of Materials (BOM) enhancements improve how material requirements are calculated for each job, providing production planners with better information. CPQ enhancements fine-tune the management of complex pricing configurations to ensure a better quoting experience for jobs with multiple variables. Extra charges handling has also been updated to ensure that additional costs — whether for rush jobs, special materials, or custom finishing — are captured accurately and carried through the order lifecycle without falling off along the way.

Improvements to the manufacturing order (MO) job ticket and work order processes provide a better structure for generating and communicating production instructions to the shop floor. Clear, accurate job tickets reduce the back-and-forth between production and administration, and this release tightens how that information flows from order confirmation through to job execution.

Configurator upgrades and version migrations ensure that businesses running complex product configurations stay current without disrupting existing setups. As product catalogs grow and configuration logic becomes more intricate, having a stable and up-to-date configurator is essential — this release addresses both the upgrade path and the migration process for teams moving between versions.

RFQ handling, status synchronization, and workflow alignment with ERP have all been refined in this release. Quotes that move into orders, orders that move into production — each transition carries data that needs to stay accurate and consistent. These improvements reduce the friction at each handoff point, keeping workflows connected and status information reliable across the system.

Dropship and supplier purchase order improvements give businesses better control over how external fulfillment is managed within the ERP. For print businesses that outsource some of their production to third parties, having access to accurate PO data and dropship processes can help minimize the coordination effort typically involved in these relationships.

Finally, production, UAT, and stability fixes are added to the release to address any problems encountered during testing or live usage. These fixes improve overall system reliability — particularly important for print operations that run high job volumes, where system interruptions directly impact output.

To learn more about PrintXpand’s ERP and MIS capabilities or discuss how these updates apply to your production setup, visit https://www.printxpand.com/ or reach out to the PrintXpand team directly.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand is a print-focused eCommerce solution that helps businesses manage their entire print operation, from product setup and order processing to storefront delivery, within a single system. With capabilities spanning web-to-print, product configurator, workflow automation, and headless commerce, PrintXpand enables print businesses to simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Serving retail, trade, and enterprise businesses across the global print industry, PrintXpand is built to handle everything print.