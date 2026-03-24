Every Founder Deserves a Stage, Wherever They Build Press Release and Review Platform for Digital Tools and SaaS Startups

California, United States, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Tool Marketer, an independent digital PR and editorial review platform, officially launched in January 2025 to serve the rapidly growing global ecosystem of SaaS founders, tool makers, and digital professionals.

The platform serves three distinct audiences: founders who need a reliable place to announce their products, entrepreneurs who want to stay informed about tools shaping modern business, and digital professionals seeking trustworthy software reviews before making purchasing decisions.

The Tool Marketer does two things well. It publishes press releases covering digital tool launches, SaaS product updates, startup milestones, and feature releases. It also publishes editorial reviews and comparisons across every major category of online software, including AI tools, automation platforms, design apps, productivity software, e-commerce solutions, and development platforms. Since launch, the platform has published 14 press releases, with more arriving each week.

Traditional wire services charge hundreds or thousands of dollars per release, putting them out of reach for most early-stage founders. The Tool Marketer takes a different approach. Every submission is manually reviewed before publication, and the platform does not operate on a pay-to-publish model. Each approved press release receives a permanent, indexed URL, ensuring announcements remain discoverable long after launch day. While the platform does not guarantee media coverage or traffic, it gives every product a professional, structured home on the web.

“I kept watching founders with genuinely useful products struggle to get noticed while inferior tools dominated through aggressive, misleading marketing,” said Saidul Islam Sakib, Founder and CEO of The Tool Marketer. “We built this platform because founders deserve better: a platform built on transparency, editorial integrity, and structured discovery.”

The platform accepts submissions from all types of online tools across every major category, with no restrictions by geography or company size.

“Great products are built everywhere, not just in Silicon Valley,” Sakib added. “Whether a founder is based in San Francisco, London, or Dhaka, if they are building something worth knowing about, they deserve a platform that takes their announcement seriously.”

Founders and tool makers ready to submit a press release can visit https://thetoolmarketer.com/submit-press-release/. All submissions are manually reviewed before publication.

About The Tool Marketer

The Tool Marketer is an independent digital PR and editorial review platform focused on the online tools and tech startup ecosystem. Founded in 2025 by Saidul Islam Sakib, a digital marketing specialist with over six years of experience in SEO, SaaS evaluation, and agency leadership, the platform publishes manually reviewed press releases and editorial tool content for a worldwide audience of founders, marketers, and digital professionals. It was built on one principle: credibility matters more than volume. Learn more at https://thetoolmarketer.com/about-us/.

Media Contact

The Tool Marketer

Website: https://thetoolmarketer.com/

Email: info@thetoolmarketer.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-tool-marketer/