Lucintel Forecasts the Global AI Server Power Supply Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-24 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AI server power supply market looks promising with opportunities in the data center, telecom, industrial, automotive, and healthcare markets. The global AI server power supply market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for AI-powered applications, the rising need for high-performance computing, and the growing adoption of cloud-based services.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in AI server power supply market to 2031 by type (AC to DC, DC to DC, modular, integrated, and redundant), application (data centers, telecom, industrial, automotive, and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, modular is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, data center is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on AI server power supply market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Delta Electronics, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Ametek, Eaton, Power-One, Rittal are the major suppliers in the AI server power supply market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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