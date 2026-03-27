Morphy’s to Capitalize on The Continued Popularity of Marble-Collection with A 478-Lot Premier Marbles Auction on April 11

Denver, PA, 2026-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Antique and vintage marbles aren’t just beautiful to look at and fun to play with, they’re also highly collectible and can be worth dizzying sums. Morphy Auctions – always with its ear to the ground with regard to industry trends and hot collectibles – will capitalize on the continued popularity of these unassuming little spheres with a Premier Marbles auction on Saturday, April 11.

Many collectors, especially baby boomers, have fond memories of playing with marbles as kids, but in recent years marbles as collectibles have exploded, from examples handmade by German glassblowers of the 1800s to vintage marbles made by machine in the early 20th century by US companies. The best of the best will be on display in Morphy’s auction, which is packed with 478 high-quality lots.

Three marbles are expected to reach or surpass $20,000. The first is a rare, single-pontil End of Day marble with heavy floating blizzard mica. Measuring 2¼ inches in diameter with an early, faceted pontil and white base with blue and pink, this marble is graded 9.8 for condition. The estimate is $20,000-$25,000.

The second is an equally-scarce pink opaque lutz marble with red bands. The 7/8-inch-diameter marble, graded 9.7, is very hard to find in this color combination. It should realize $20,000-$25,000.

The third is a shrunken core onionskin marble with colors of white, yellow, orange and blue, plus the perfect amount of floating mica to see the core. The marble, which is 2¼ inches in diameter and graded 9.7, shows a few as-made indentations or hot spots. It has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000.

Not every lot is a single marble. Lot 1080 is a large Peltier Art Deco box set, loaded with 84 marbles having an average grade of 9.5 and encased in a box in excellent condition. The selection includes 15 comic marbles and a bag. They include 2 Smitty, 2 Sandy, 2 Betty, and 1 each of Kayo, Andy, Herbie, Bimbo, Koko, Sneezix, Annie, Moon and Emma. Measuring 10¼ inches by 5-7/8 inches, the box has rows with five each of Ketchup and Mustard, Bloodies, Zebras, Spiderman, Tigers, Dragons, Bumblebees, Wasp, Red Bees, Liberty and John Deere. The pre-sale estimate is $8,000-$10,000.

A large, Indian swirl marble having a black opaque base with opposing precision bands of light green, blue, orange and yellow is 1-5/8 inches in diameter and graded 9.75. Finding one in this size and condition is no easy trick. It’s expected to find a new home for $5,000-$7,000.

A Clambroth marble having a large black opaque base with white bands, evenly spaced, is 1¾ inches in diameter and graded 9.3. The surface shows some as-made indentations and the estimate is $4,000-$6,000.

A hard-to-find ½-inch-diameter Peltier Blue Galaxy marble with a blue base with yellow and black aventurine is an outstanding example graded 9.8. It should breeze to $1,500-$2,500.

A sulfide marble with an encased standing, painted brown bear holding a log on a green glass base is 1½ inches in diameter and features a nice faceted pontil. The surface displays some minor scratching, and the condition grade is 9.2. It’s a fine example of a sulfide marble and is expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000.

A stunning, deep four-lobed onionskin marble with a white base and a rainbow of colors, including turquoise, yellow, red and blue, is 2 inches in diameter and graded 9.5. It has an early faceted pontil, and the surface shows two minor sub-surface reflections. The estimate is $18,000-$25,000.

Lot 1186 is a great Peltier No. 4 National Line box set with rows of five-each of the following: John Deere, Superboy, Liberty, Zebra (two of which are black and white Akro Corks), Ketchup and Mustards, Christmas Trees and Dragons. The marbles range in diameter from ¾ inch to 7/8 inch and they range in condition from 8.8 to 9.6. The 8-7/8inch by 4-5/8-inch box is in very good condition. The lot should bring $8,000-$12,000.

A large and rare aqua blue glass marble with white ribbons and wide banding with heavy lutz, 1-3/8 inch in diameter and graded 9.6, is expected to ring up $7,000-$9,000.

A large Peltier Golden Rebel marble in a great swirl pattern having a yellow base with black aventurine and red, graded 9.6 and ¾ inch in diameter, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000. The surface shows micro as-made indentations.

A scarce, single pontil End of Day Joseph’s Coat swirl marble, 2 inches in diameter and graded 9.4, should fetch $12,000-$15,000. The single pontil has some colors (white, green, blue, yellow and red) that start at the bottom pontil and come back to the same pontil. The surface shows two micro-reflections and one as-made flat spot.

A large mushroom-shaped onionskin marble colored yellow and red with mica, 1½ inch in diameter and graded 9.5, is expected to achieve $8,000-$10,000. Features include a great mushroom effect of colors inside the marble and a nice faceted pontil.

The only known Peltier stained-glass box set with Robin Hood Shoes advertising on the box, very rare and said to have been given to children after parents bought the brand’s shoes, has a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$8,000. There are five each of Ketchup and Mustards, Rebel, Superman, Christmas Tree and Liberty, and there is one each extra at the row on the right. The marbles have an average grade of 9.5, while the box, which shows some wear on the top edges, includes a bag.

Lot 1212 is a group of approximately 44 handmade, multi-colored swirl marbles. It includes a red latticinio and an orange latticinio, as well as one clear base lutz with red bands. The marbles range in diameter from 5/8 inch to 11/16 inch, the largest being ¾ inch; and the condition grade is 9.0. The group is expected to command $400-$500.

A large, hard-to-find End of Day marble, 2¼ inches in diameter, having a single pontil white base with great spotting of green and red, plus some blue and yellow, should change hands for $6,000-$10,000. The marble has a well-faceted pontil and is graded 9.8.

A single-pontil End of Day marble showing a fabulous spotting of colors – almost looking like millefiori colors of pink, white, blue and some green – graded 9.8 and 1¾ inches in diameter, is expected to reach $3,000-$5,000.

The April 11 Premier Marbles auction will be held live at Morphy’s gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9am Eastern Time. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Premier Marbles auction at Morphy’s, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com. Visit Morphy’s online at www.morphyauctions.com.

About Morphy Auctions:

Morphy Auctions in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has become one of the great success stories of the antiques auctions trade. Founded by Dan Morphy in 1997. Morphy’s has realized tremendous growth and set numerous world antique auction records in many categories, while attracting a global following of buyers that grows exponentially with each successive sale. To learn more, visit www.morphyauctions.com.