SinoCorrugated South 2026 to Showcase the Future of Corrugated Manufacturing in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, 2026-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — SinoCorrugated South 2026, the flagship corrugated exhibition under WEPACK2026, will take place April 15–17, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The event will feature more than 1,200 exhibitors and welcome a global visitor network focused on the future of corrugated production.

The exhibition will cover the full corrugated manufacturing chain, including corrugating and converting equipment, digital printing solutions, automation and smart factory systems, corrugated base paper and consumables, as well as software, testing machinery and intelligent logistics solutions. The show serves as a central platform for discovering technologies that transform raw paper into high‑performance, sustainable packaging through integrated and efficient production ecosystems.

System-Level Upgrade of Corrugated Board Production

The exhibition will highlight technologies aimed at strengthening continuous, stable and predictable production systems. Solutions include wide‑width and large‑format corrugator lines, constant‑speed operation for long‑term stability, AI‑driven scheduling, automated board logistics, high‑density raw paper storage, intelligent inventory management, WIP buffer warehousing and automated loading and dispatch systems.

High-Efficiency Coordination in Carton Converting

Exhibits will showcase coordinated processes designed for fast response, low inventory and consistent quality in FMCG carton production. Featured technologies include integrated printing–folder gluer–stitching lines, high‑frequency order response, near‑zero inventory production models, non‑crush conveying and processing technologies, lightweight packaging and material optimization balancing cost, strength and transport safety.

Digital Printing-Driven Flexible Manufacturing Transformation

Digital printing solutions will demonstrate how factories can support short runs, multiple SKUs and high‑frequency orders. Exhibits will include scalable digital printing for customization and rapid prototyping, maturing white ink printing for dark boards, prepress software for spot‑color simulation and production models shifting from batch to order-driven manufacturing. Digital printing’s influence on factory layout, line configuration and capacity planning will also be highlighted.

Smart Factory Operations

Exhibitors will present tools supporting controlled, visible and predictable factory operations. These include integrated data management across equipment, production and energy use; data‑driven scheduling; anomaly alerts; intelligent logistics and warehousing coordination; improved controllability in complex operations; and standardized, scalable factory operation models.

ESG and Green Manufacturing in Practice

The exhibition will feature energy monitoring systems, wastewater and exhaust treatment solutions, green technologies for corrugated and carton manufacturing, carbon emission management, upgraded safety and environmental systems, and smart warehousing and logistics solutions designed to reduce operational carbon footprints.

A Decision-Making Platform for Industry Leaders

SinoCorrugated South 2026 will present a comprehensive view of mainstream corrugated and carton manufacturing technologies to help enterprises assess future industry standards, cost structures and operating models. The event will support decisions related to expansion, upgrading and international development.

Synergies with Other WEPACK Sub‑Exhibitions

SinoCorrugated South 2026 will run alongside other WEPACK exhibitions, including:

SinoFoldingCarton – China International Folding Carton Exhibition, focusing on advanced post‑press processes, quality control and high‑value packaging.

DPrint – Digital Printing Exhibition, offering insights into flexible manufacturing and short‑run production in fragmented order environments.

PACKCON – Packaging Containers & Products Exhibition, connecting corrugated and carton capabilities with end‑use applications, brand requirements and market trends.

Together, the exhibitions present a 360-degree view of the packaging ecosystem, enabling manufacturers to align capabilities with evolving market and brand requirements.

For more information, visit SinoCorrugated’s official website: https://www.sino-corrugated.com/en-gb.html.